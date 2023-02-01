Read full article on original website
NHL
Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row
MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored...
NHL
Nyquist likely out for season for Blue Jackets because of shoulder injury
Gustav Nyquist is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a shoulder injury. The forward was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 25 and will not require surgery. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Nyquist...
Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho’s epic feat vs. Sabres even Wayne Gretzky never achieved
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the best in the NHL right now. While they will look to add to their roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline, they have a few stars of their own. One of their most clutch stars is Sebastian Aho. Aho has scored a go-ahead goal...
FOX Sports
Tkachuk's late goal lifts Senators over Canadiens 5-4
MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.
NHL
Hurricanes rally for OT victory after Kings blow 3-goal lead in 3rd
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho scored on the power play with 54 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied for a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Aho one-timed a pass from Brent Burns in the right face-off circle to extend his...
theScore
Horvat: Pettersson would 'be my vote' for new Canucks captain
Bo Horvat believes Elias Pettersson is the right player to succeed him as captain of the Vancouver Canucks. "He'd be my vote if it came to it, and I'm sure one of these days, (the captain's 'C' is) going to go on his chest," Horvat said Thursday during media day for the 2023 All-Star Game, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "So, if it does, I couldn't be more happy for him, and he's obviously going to be a great captain."
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
NBC Sports
Stars aligned with new coach DeBoer, Nill-constructed roster
DALLAS — General manager Jim Nill sensed things were coming together for the Dallas Stars even before the season started with new coach Pete DeBoer and a roster mixed with proven veterans, up-and-coming young players, and even a teenaged center. At the NHL’s All-Star break, after 51 games together,...
Yardbarker
All-Time Ontario-Born NHL Lineup
Ontario has developed some of the greatest players to have ever stepped foot onto the ice of an NHL arena. Not only has there been an ability to develop great talent, but there has also been an impressive number of NHL and professional players developed in the province. The selected players and those who just missed the cut have won many Stanley Cup championships, been named to All-Star teams, been nominated to the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF), and are on the 100 Greatest NHL Players list. This article will assemble a starting lineup for an all-Ontario team.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman
The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
NHL
Aho scores in 6th straight, Hurricanes top Sabres for 7th win in row
Stefan Noesen scored a goal and earned an assist, Sebastian Aho netted a goal in his 6th straight game, helping the Hurricanes win 7 straight. "If I can score and help the team win that way, it's nice," said Aho, who has nine goals during his streak. "And it's always nice to score, don't get me wrong, I'd rather take this win streak over a goal streak. But yeah, obviously you try to produce in every game and obviously I play big minutes, so that's my job as well."
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
