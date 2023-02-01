ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row

MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored...
Tkachuk's late goal lifts Senators over Canadiens 5-4

MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.
Horvat: Pettersson would 'be my vote' for new Canucks captain

Bo Horvat believes Elias Pettersson is the right player to succeed him as captain of the Vancouver Canucks. "He'd be my vote if it came to it, and I'm sure one of these days, (the captain's 'C' is) going to go on his chest," Horvat said Thursday during media day for the 2023 All-Star Game, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "So, if it does, I couldn't be more happy for him, and he's obviously going to be a great captain."
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival

Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
Stars aligned with new coach DeBoer, Nill-constructed roster

DALLAS — General manager Jim Nill sensed things were coming together for the Dallas Stars even before the season started with new coach Pete DeBoer and a roster mixed with proven veterans, up-and-coming young players, and even a teenaged center. At the NHL’s All-Star break, after 51 games together,...
All-Time Ontario-Born NHL Lineup

Ontario has developed some of the greatest players to have ever stepped foot onto the ice of an NHL arena. Not only has there been an ability to develop great talent, but there has also been an impressive number of NHL and professional players developed in the province. The selected players and those who just missed the cut have won many Stanley Cup championships, been named to All-Star teams, been nominated to the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF), and are on the 100 Greatest NHL Players list. This article will assemble a starting lineup for an all-Ontario team.
Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman

The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
Aho scores in 6th straight, Hurricanes top Sabres for 7th win in row

Stefan Noesen scored a goal and earned an assist, Sebastian Aho netted a goal in his 6th straight game, helping the Hurricanes win 7 straight. "If I can score and help the team win that way, it's nice," said Aho, who has nine goals during his streak. "And it's always nice to score, don't get me wrong, I'd rather take this win streak over a goal streak. But yeah, obviously you try to produce in every game and obviously I play big minutes, so that's my job as well."
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL

2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
