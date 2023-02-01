ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Selected for NBA's Rising Stars Event

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfe6k_0kYEaSkP00

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is receiving some well deserved recognition.

Utah Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler has been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game when Salt Lake City hosts the 2023 All-Star game. The exhibition event is composed of first and second-year players along with some NBA G Ignite players selected by NBA’s assistant coaches.

Jazz fans didn’t know what they were getting with Kessler when he arrived from Minnesota as part of the Rudy Gobert trade. However, at this point, it’s safe to say that Walker has exceeded all expectations. Kessler is averaging 7.7 ppg while grabbing 7.3 rebounds in just 20 minutes of work.

The 7-foot big man has recently been inserted in the starting lineup, and the Jazz are 9-4 when he plays at least 25 minutes a game. Whether head coach Will Hardy continues to give Kessler starter minutes now that Kelly Olynyk is back from an ankle injury remains to be seen, but a small sample size has shown the Jazz are much better when he’s on the court.

Jazz assistant coach Jason Terry and ex-Jazz player Deron Williams have also been selected to participate in the exhibition game as legendary coaches. The three-day tournament kicks off on February 17 at Vivint Arena, starting at 7:00 pm MDT.

Meet your 2023 participants.

Rookies

  • Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
  • Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
  • AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
  • Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
  • Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
  • Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
  • Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
  • Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
  • Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
  • Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
  • Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Sophomores

  • Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
  • Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
  • Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks
  • Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets
  • Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
  • Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

G League

  • Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
  • Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
  • Mojave King, G League Ignite
  • Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
  • Mac McClung, Deleware Blue Coats
  • Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
  • Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers

Legendary Coaches

  • Pau Gasol
  • Joakim Noah
  • Deron Williams
  • Jason Terry

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson slams Rev. Al Sharpton and Ben Crump

Former NBA journeyman Stephen Jackson is renowned for spewing his unadulterated truth, whether it is right or wrong, Whatever thoughts materialize in Jackson’s mind are quickly shot out of his mouth without much regard for the potential collateral damage. Jackson, a co-host of the popular sports podcast, “All the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan On His Friendship With Charles Oakley: "That's My Bodyguard"

Michael Jordan didn't have too many friends when he was tearing up the NBA during his career. The amount of success he enjoyed meant that other players were looking to bring him down, and those that didn't often want something from him. Even the friendships he did have with players like Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley didn't last too long after retirement, MJ has issues with both.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
InsideTheJazz

InsideTheJazz

Salt Lake Cty, UT
744
Followers
579
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheJazz is a FanNation channel covering the Utah Jazz

 https://www.si.com/nba/jazz

Comments / 0

Community Policy