The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
coolsandiegosights.com
Photos of San Diego Chinese New Year Fair!
The 40th Annual San Diego Chinese New Year Fair is being held this weekend in the Gaslamp Quarter. I swung by earlier today to take in all the excitement, culture and color!. It seems every year I go to this event it has grown larger. A big crowd had gathered today, Saturday, as the festivities began mid-morning. (It probably didn’t hurt that many Padres fans were walking through on their way to FanFest.)
SanDiego.com
Best Hikes in San Diego
When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
sandiegomagazine.com
Happy Half Hour: The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City
San Diego Magazine · The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City. Most of you know Troy as our fearless leader and a frequent flier—or as the guy you wish you could text for recommendations on where to take your finicky mother-in-law to dinner in San Diego. (I just asked him for you; he suggests Fort Oak in Mission Hills). His college classmates, on the other hand, knew him as the guy who couldn’t cook. “I knew how to turn the knob on the microwave to the right,” he admits on this week’s podcast.
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes
Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
3 San Diego restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in California’ list
Swooning season is here and it's now or never on securing seats at one of San Diego's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day. The battle for the hottest tables in town starts now.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Valley Mall | Shopping mall in San Diego, California
Fashion Valley (also referred to Fashion Valley Mall) is an upscale, open-air shopping mall in Mission Valley in San Diego, California. The shopping center has 1,720,533 sq ft (159,842.7 m2) of leasable floor area, making it the largest mall in San Diego and one of the largest in California.
Coast News
Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores
REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
RV fire spreads to La Mesa gas station, palm trees
Two people were hurt during a motorhome fire that spread to a gas station in La Mesa Saturday afternoon, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.
San Diego Channel
Imperial Beach fire heavily damages 2 apartment units, destroys car
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says its bomb/arson unit is investigating an apartment complex fire in Imperial Beach that happened early Saturday morning. Firefighters from Imperial Beach, Coronado, Chula Vista and San Diego all responded to the scene in the 600 block of...
Weekend morning fire at Midway District strip mall extinguished
A fire in the breezeway between two unoccupied buildings in the Midway District was extinguished Saturday by San Diego Fire- Rescue Department crews.
Missing something? Recover stolen property in San Diego at this public viewing event
Missing something? Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a public viewing of recovered stolen property this weekend.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula VIsta man sentenced to 138 months in prison for blowing up ATM machine
A Chula Vista man was sentenced in Federal Court on Thursday to more than 11 years in prison for blowing up ATM machines in the San Diego area to steal money contained inside. Chad Lee Engel, 50, was sentenced to 138 months in prison for his part in detonating a California Coast Credit Union ATM, located at 4285 Ruffin Road in San Diego, on July 4, 2017; and an ATM located at a Chevron gas station, located at 9650 Miramar Road in San Diego on August 13, 2017. Engel pleaded guilty in July 2022.
Frida’s Taqueria Opening Second Location in Oceanside
Tijuana-Style Taqueria Expanding Their Reach in North County
North County Transit District: free rides during Rosa Parks’ birthday
There’s even more of a reason to take public transportation on Saturday. All rides on North County Transit District (NCTD) will be free that day to commemorate what would have been Rosa Parks' 110th birthday.
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
