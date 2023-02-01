ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

Photos of San Diego Chinese New Year Fair!

The 40th Annual San Diego Chinese New Year Fair is being held this weekend in the Gaslamp Quarter. I swung by earlier today to take in all the excitement, culture and color!. It seems every year I go to this event it has grown larger. A big crowd had gathered today, Saturday, as the festivities began mid-morning. (It probably didn’t hurt that many Padres fans were walking through on their way to FanFest.)
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Best Hikes in San Diego

When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Happy Half Hour: The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City

San Diego Magazine · The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City. Most of you know Troy as our fearless leader and a frequent flier—or as the guy you wish you could text for recommendations on where to take your finicky mother-in-law to dinner in San Diego. (I just asked him for you; he suggests Fort Oak in Mission Hills). His college classmates, on the other hand, knew him as the guy who couldn’t cook. “I knew how to turn the knob on the microwave to the right,” he admits on this week’s podcast.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes

Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
SAN DIEGO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Valley Mall | Shopping mall in San Diego, California

Fashion Valley (also referred to Fashion Valley Mall) is an upscale, open-air shopping mall in Mission Valley in San Diego, California. The shopping center has 1,720,533 sq ft (159,842.7 m2) of leasable floor area, making it the largest mall in San Diego and one of the largest in California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Imperial Beach fire heavily damages 2 apartment units, destroys car

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says its bomb/arson unit is investigating an apartment complex fire in Imperial Beach that happened early Saturday morning. Firefighters from Imperial Beach, Coronado, Chula Vista and San Diego all responded to the scene in the 600 block of...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula VIsta man sentenced to 138 months in prison for blowing up ATM machine

A Chula Vista man was sentenced in Federal Court on Thursday to more than 11 years in prison for blowing up ATM machines in the San Diego area to steal money contained inside. Chad Lee Engel, 50, was sentenced to 138 months in prison for his part in detonating a California Coast Credit Union ATM, located at 4285 Ruffin Road in San Diego, on July 4, 2017; and an ATM located at a Chevron gas station, located at 9650 Miramar Road in San Diego on August 13, 2017. Engel pleaded guilty in July 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA

