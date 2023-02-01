An Ice Storm Warning is in place through 6AM Thursday and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through AM Thursday. It is best to assume roads may be icy in spots, especially untreated roadways. Meanwhile, more snow, freezing rain, and sleet is possible this late afternoon into late this evening and early Thursday morning. This will create even more ice and treacherous roadways.

