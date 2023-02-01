Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Murray man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop for DUI
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested the man after he failed the sobriety tests and was found with methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On February 4, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle on South 12th Street in Murray Ky., traveling in a manner that indicated the driver was possibly intoxicated.
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
KFVS12
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence. On February 3, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residence in Murray, Ky. regarding a call about an intoxicated subject. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies discovered...
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KFVS12
Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight. On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.
Murray Ledger & Times
Tuesday accident causes 3-semi, 15-car accident at Benton exit
BENTON – The Interstate 69 Exit 41 southbound ramp to the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon after being blocked for several hours that morning by a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash involved three semi trucks and 15 passenger vehicles. The...
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Icy Conditions Worsening
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Roaring Springs Road near the intersection of Military Road sent four people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a westbound SUV on Roaring Springs Road ran off the road and overturned due to the icy roadway and their speed. Acree told the...
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
whopam.com
Local woman injured in Country Club Lane accident
An accident Tuesday morning at Country Club Lane and Cox Mill Road sent a local woman to the hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 41-year old Syedah Fitchett of Hopkinsville was stopped on Country Club at Cox Mill and was experiencing a medical emergency when her light turned green.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 86 in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am a tractor-trailer driven by Halid Pajic collided with a guardrail. Pajic was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for...
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
kbsi23.com
Another round moving through (2/1/23)
An Ice Storm Warning is in place through 6AM Thursday and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through AM Thursday. It is best to assume roads may be icy in spots, especially untreated roadways. Meanwhile, more snow, freezing rain, and sleet is possible this late afternoon into late this evening and early Thursday morning. This will create even more ice and treacherous roadways.
radionwtn.com
Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge To Close
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, will close at 5:30 p.m., CST, today. Based on precipitation and dropping temperatures, the metal decking on the bridge is expected to ice over about dark. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, the Brookport Bridge will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Winter Storm Warning area expanded into Tuesday (1/30/23)
Light freezing drizzle was seen moving into our western region this afternoon. With problems and slick roadways we saw this morning, this round will be longer and likely more impactful in terms of seeing nuisance snow and icing. Cape Girardeau is under a Winter Storm Warning through 9 a.m. Tuesday...
Public schools will be closed Thursday because of icy conditions
Christian County Public Schools will remain closed Thursday while the county’s three private schools — University Heights Academy, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School and Heritage Christian Academy — will return to classes but on a one-hour delay. The public schools will continue non-traditional instruction, the district...
clarksvilletoday.com
Joscelyn Garcia jailed after hitting boyfriend in his face during argument
27-year-old Joscelyn Garcia reportedly became violent with her boyfriend, Kevin Cristerna, and hit him in the face multiple times on January 26. Officers responded to the domestic assault call and observed injuries to the victim, including a scratch on his bottom lip. Garcia admitted to the assault and was taken into custody.
One of the Best Bakeries in Kentucky is Hiding Inside this Old-Time General Store
Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but let's be serious, there's nothing better than a good old-fashioned bakery. When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.
