Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas lands its quarterback in the 2024 class
Kansas added to its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday morning, landing a commitment from Isaiah Marshall. The quarterback visited KU in December for an unofficial visit, which was his second trip to Lawrence since the start of the 2023 season. In the end, Marshall picked KU over 20 other offers from the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia to name a few.
Kansas basketball: Jayhawks back on track after pair of wins over Wildcats
Kansas fans aren’t used to seeing their basketball team struggle like they were the past couple of weeks. For just the fourth time under head coach Bill Self the Jayhawks suffered a three-game losing streak following losses at Kansas State, home against TCU, and at Baylor. Pardon the cliché...
BBC
Super Bowl 57: Two black quarterbacks starting for the first time is 'special', says Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has said next week's Super Bowl will be "special" with two black quarterbacks starting for the first time. Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, 27, will face Philadelphia Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts, 24, at Arizona's State Farm Stadium on 12 February. Mahomes is a previous winner with the...
Three years ago on this day: Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl
Three years ago on this day: Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl Three years ago on this day: Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl Three years ago on this day: Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl
Eagles’ Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson miss pre-Super Bowl practice again, but don’t be alarmed
As the Philadelphia Eagles get ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, neither Lane Johnson nor Landon Dickerson have been able to practice. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be out of the Super Bowl. When the Eagles submitted their second practice report...
KU Football opens season with a Thursday night home game
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 2023 football schedule is out for the Kansas Jayhawks, coming off the most successful season in 15 years. The first home game is slated for Aug. 31, a Thursday night, against Missouri State at 7 p.m. This marks the third year KU will open its season on a weeknight, but the […]
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bill Self Criticizes Big 12 Basketball Scheduling
The Big 12 basketball schedule is something that people have been questioning all season with the latest criticism coming from Kansas Jayhawks head coach, Bill Self. Self spoke to the media on Tuesday morning and was asked his thoughts on playing K-State and Iowa State so soon in the Big 12 schedule. Self mentioned that he doesn’t understand why they are playing each team twice before even playing Texas once.
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Kansas
Top 25 roundup: No. 7 Kansas avenges loss to No. 8 K-State. Jalen Wilson recorded 20 points and eight rebounds to help No. 8 Kansas notch a 90-78 victory over No. 7 Kansas State on Tuesday night in Lawrence, Kan.
WIBW
No. 8 KU gets even, beats No. 7 K-State
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball took down No. 7 Kansas State 90-78 on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks avenged their 83-82 loss from two weeks ago to the Wildcats in Manhattan, splitting this season’s Sunflower Showdowns. Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with...
Wednesday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Kansas avenged a loss to Kansas State just a couple of weeks ago with a 90-78 victory over the seventh-ranked Wildcats. Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 18 for the Jayhawks, who built a 12-point halftime lead before coasting to their 17th straight home win over Kansas State in the 10th matchup of top-10 teams in series history. Markquis Nowell scored 23 points and Keyontae Johnson had 22 to lead the Wildcats, who were trying for their first regular-season sweep of their biggest rival in four decades.
Vineland native Isiah Pacheco headed to Super Bowl 57 with Chiefs
Before going pro with the Kansas City Chiefs, Isiah Pacheco had an illustrious career as Vineland's quarterback.
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.
KAKE TV
Speeding ticket fines may increase in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met today in Topeka to discuss a potential increase in penalties for speeding cars going 30 miles per hour or higher over the speed limit. The proposed changes would make going 30 MPH or more over the speed limit a $500 fine instead of the current $195. There will be an additional $20 for every mile per hour over.
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
kmaland.com
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
Cerner campus in Kansas City, Kansas, could be redeveloped as mixed-use
Cerner Oracle's vacant Continuous Campus in Wyandotte County might soon see new life through redevelopment.
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
KAKE TV
Kansas family is torn apart... again
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 6