National Signing Day Recap
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Valley athletes signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level. Mercedes wide receiver Tyrell Treviño signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville. Treviño is going to Kingsville on a full-ride scholarship. “Been a goal for my whole life,...
Leal Takes Over at Pioneer Baseball
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pioneer baseball team made the deepest run of any Valley team in the 2022 playoffs. The Diamondbacks reached the Region IV-5A finals, one step short of the state tournament. While last year’s team featured talented players who have moved on to play collegiately, the Diamondbacks have more than a handful of key returners, including senior infielder Santiago Ortiz.
La Joya ISD To Close Two Schools
The La Joya school district plans to close two schools due to low enrollment. The school district confirmed Wednesday that Leo James Leo Elementary and Rosendo Benavides Elementary will close at the end of the current school year. Both schools currently have less than 400 students enrolled. The school district...
Closures announced for two La Joya ISD schools
Two elementary schools with the La Joya Independent School District will close at the end of the school year, the district confirmed Wednesday. Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will close due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.
Los Tigres Del Norte, Randy Rogers Band to headline Edinburg festival
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced its headliners for the 54th annual Fiesta Edinburg festival Thursday. Fiesta Edinburg is one of the city’s largest annual community events hosted by the chamber, according to the city’s website. Fiesta Edinburg officials announced Los Tigres Del Norte and Randy Rogers Band will be headlining […]
Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Pharr
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr. A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at […]
La Joya ISD prepares to lay off over 100 employees
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a school board executive session last week, La Joya ISD board members approved the Staffing Adjustment Plan. “It’s not something that I think that anybody that’s sitting on this board wants to do, but I think we are faced with a very, very tough decision,” says La Joya ISD School […]
Valley Baptist’s top administrator reflects on career ahead of 2023 retirement
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The top administrator of Valley Baptist Health Systems and the Valley Baptist Medical Center will soon retire. CEO Manny Vela has amassed 19 years of service within the healthcare organization, according to the VBHS’s office of communications. “After much thought, I have made the decision to formally retire from healthcare and […]
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and […]
McAllen Lifts Stage Two Water Restrictions
The City of McAllen is lifting mandatory water restrictions imposed last summer. The city announced Wednesday that stage two water restrictions have been lifted. The restrictions were imposed last August as the city and the rest of the Rio Grande Valley dealt with falling water levels in reservoirs that serve the area. The move means all water conservation measures suggested by the city are now voluntary rather than mandatory.
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) — It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
Running out of all energy
It’s Tuesday (you’re thinking, who cares?), and I have to say, I’m beat. I have more stories to write, at least one more column, but I have to admit defeat. This Observations Column is the last thing I can write for this week’s Advance. I’m tapped out. My energy sources depleted. You get the idea.I think the pandemic had something to do with it. Then again, maybe not. I used to run out of energy pre-2020. By the way, isn’t it amazing that next month marks the start of Year 4 since COVID-19 first showed up in Hidalgo County? How ...
Video: Manny Vela announces his retirement from Valley Baptist Health System
HARLINGEN, Texas – Manny Vela has announced his decision for formally retire as Chief Executive Officer for Valley Baptist Health System & Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen, effective April 30, 2023. Vela broke the news in a memo to staff on Jan. 2, 2023. Vela has been associated with Valley...
Harlingen PD investigates situation involving military man
UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department. According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt. Harlingen […]
Made in the 956 Update: Valley dance team hosting send-off performance, heading to national competition
Last June on "Made in the 956," our Trey Serna introduced you to the Brownsville Ballroom Elite Team from the Fred Astaire Dance Studios. For more Made in the 956 stories, click here. They're called "The Texas Heat," and they dance through a program called "Dancing Thru Life." The team's...
Harlingen rollover accident hospitalizes woman
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police reported a single-vehicle rollover Monday morning on the eastbound lane of U.S. Expressway 83. Harlingen Police PIO Sgt. Larry Moore told ValleyCentral that the female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, hit the barrier just past Stuart Place Road. Police are investigating...
Historian: Freed slaves once formed a colony in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In what is now Brownsville, historians believe there was once a colony of freed slaves. “There’s evidence that they came up the river and they formed an agricultural colony right here,” said Eugene Fernandez, History Central Director. It started when an English ship...
Starbucks to open first location in San Benito
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito is opening its first Starbucks coffee shop location this year. ValleyCentral spoke with a Starbucks spokesperson about the city’s first café location. “We are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location on South...
Texas city disputes 'inaccuracies' about its new EMS provider
McAllen's contract with San Antonio-based Lone Star Ambulance takes effect on Feb. 23 after it could not reach a deal with Med-Care By Berenice Garcia. McAllen, Texas — The city of McAllen is trying to set the record straight about its new contractor for emergency medical services that will begin operating in the city next month.
