Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Pirates sign veteran infielder to minor league deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced the signing of veteran utility infielder Chris Owings to a minor league deal.
FOX Sports
MLB Third Base Tiers: Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado headline The Elite | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's third basemen and have San Diego Padres' Manny Machado and St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado in The Elite. Do you agree?
Padres' Spring Training Trucks Head to Arizona
The San Diego Padres loaded equipment trucks at Petco Park on Wednesday, while the trucks later departed for Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter
This right-hander pitched in the Atlantic League in 2022, posting a 2.95 ERA in nine appearances
OPINION: The Chicago Cubs Never Found a Replacement for Dexter Fowler
2016 World Series champion outfielder Dexter Fowler announced his retirement from Major League Baseball Tuesday morning. The Chicago Cubs were never able to replace Fowler in the lead-off spot upon his departure from the club, leading to their offensive regression.
NBC Sports
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know
As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs...
When Does MLB Spring Training Start in 2023?
Here are the MLB spring training dates to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later. Once camps...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Column: Rockies owner acknowledges Padres' big spending causes pressure
Dick Monfort sees 'holes' in Padres roster despite spending spree; oddsmakers see 90+ victories, World Series contention
Camara, Smith help Dayton edge Loyola Chicago 85-81 in OT
DAYTON, Ohio - Toumani Camara scored 31 points, Malachi Smith added 21 and Dayton outlasted Loyola Chicago 85-81 in overtime on Tuesday night. Camara made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). He added nine rebounds. Smith made 6 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. Kobe Elvis had 13 points and Mustapha Amzil scored 11.
Dosunmu, White lead way as Bulls beat Hornets 114-98
CHICAGO - Ayo Dosunmu matched a season high with 22 points, Coby White scored 20 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame shaky outings by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-98 on Thursday night. Dosunmu made 9 of 10 shots, and White hit three 3-pointers. Nikola...
