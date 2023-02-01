Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Related
Osbourn High School PTSA to Host a Digital Kindness Event
On March 15, 2023, the Osbourn High School PTSA will host a Create with Kindness program for Manassas families, made possible by National PTA and TikTok. Families will participate in conversations about digital kindness, responsibility and safety, as well as TikTok’s parental controls. Families will also engage with a student panel and learn about their online experiences.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Recently, I shared the steps PWCS is taking in response to the discouraging nationwide trend regarding gun violence. Current advances in security screening technology allow for non-evasive weapon detection and can accommodate a high volume of individuals. In addition to our current safety measures, PWCS is considering the addition of advanced security screening technology in our schools as early as the 2023-24 school year.
Tackle Special Winter Challenges and Book the Library this February
While February may be the shortest month of the year, there’s no shortage of programs and services offered at Prince William Public Libraries. There’s still time to join the Winter Reading program! Through Feb. 28, sign up for Winter Reading at the library or the Beanstack Tracker app. To win a prize, complete 10 challenges – like attending a library program, reading for 20 minutes, or finding the Yeti at the library. After completing the challenges, you can pick up a Winter Reading mug – yummy hot cocoa included while supplies last.
Lifeguard Job Fair, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Summer will be here before we know it and now is the perfect time for teens to secure their summer job! Prince William County Parks is now hiring lifeguards for all pools and waterparks. The Lifeguard Job Fair is next Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center, 13025 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Here are just a few events where you can get connected – virtual or in person!
Manassas to Purchase Hotel in Historic Downtown
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. At a special meeting on Feb. 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority voted to buy the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Downtown for $5.75 million. The Inn was originally constructed in the 1960s and. has been continuously operated as a motel....
Black History Month
The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH®) national Black History Month theme for 2023 is ‘Black Resistance’ and focuses on examining how African Americans have fought oppression from America’s earliest days. Throughout history, this resistance has come in many forms, culminating as a continuous movement created to obtain freedom and equality. It has been fought in the courts of public opinion, courts of law, and on the battlefield.
New OmniRide Service
OmniRide Connect Microtransit, similar to Lyft or Uber, allows riders to book an on-demand ride through their phone using the “OmniRide Mobility” app or by calling OmniRide’s Customer Service office at (703) 730-6664. Upon request, a van would be dispatched to pick up passengers at designated locations and deliver them to their destination.
Reading, Cards, Dice, and More—Fred M. Lynn Middle School Hosts an Academic Gaming Night
Sounds of families talking and laughing traveled down the hallway as Family Night, an academic games school event, was in full swing at Fred M. Lynn Middle School. In the gymnasium, families rolled dice and played different card games to review basic mathematics skills with students in grades 6-8. The...
Police Read Books to Students on World Read Aloud Day
Prince William County Police Officer Raleigh Harris recently visited Occoquan Elementary School to read a book to students about a boy obsessed with Rubik’s Cube during “World Read Aloud Day.”. The book “Andres and His Rubik’s Cube Madness” tells the story of a boy who saw a friend...
Lots to Love in Prince William
February is the month of love, and what’s not to love about Prince William? The food is certainly at the top of the list of well-loved things, so we are bringing you some favorite recipes from local chefs. Check out this month’s Feature for some main dishes everyone is sure to heart. And you can follow up those main dishes with some fun Valentine’s Day treats baked with your favorite kiddos. Family Fun features kid-friendly recipes that are almost as fun to make together as they are to eat!
Grant Opportunities
Provided by the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William. The Potomac Health Foundation (PHF) is has announced that the 2023-2024 Howard L. Greenhouse Grant Cycle is now open. Application instructions and eligibility criteria can be found on the How To Apply page under the Grants tab of the Foundation’s website.
Keeping the Pupusas Authentic
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. When Dona Azucena started delivering pupusas to her neighbors as gifts, she didn’t think about how. someday locals would associate her name with the...
Funding to Address Two Important Health Issues
Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton has secured funding for two George Mason University health projects that will have an impact well beyond the George Mason Science and Technology campus located in PWC. The almost $2 million in total federal funding for both projects came as part of the federal omnibus appropriations bill that President Biden recently signed into law to fund the government through Fiscal Year 2023.
Woodbridge Native Navigates USS Charleston through the South China Sea
Provided by U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach. Lt. j.g. Joshua Kraus, left, from Woodbridge, and Ensign Michael Davis, from San Diego, navigate the ship through the South China Sea in the pilot house aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), Jan. 27. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron...
Department of Public Works Wins Award for Installing a Bandalong in Neabsco Creek
Tim Hughes, an environmental specialist with the Prince William County Public Works Department, recently accepted a Project of the Year Award from the American Public Works Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter. The association’s 2023 project award in the “Environment Less than $5 Million” category was for installing a trash collection system called...
Carried To Full Term Announces The Breaking Cycles Women’s Conference
Carried To Full Term announced its first annual Women’s Conference, the “Breaking Cycles Women’s Conference 2023,” taking place on March 25, 2023 at the George Mason Verizon Auditorium in Manassas. Dedicated to empowering women to explore healing and break cycles, by helping women attend to pain and cyclical patterns created by past trauma, the event will convene empowering leaders on the frontline of advocating for women’s health and wellness, driving social progress, and using their unique platforms to create meaningful change.
Updates from Board Chambers: Maintaining Access to Your Supervisors
Provided by Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye. Supervisor Boddye has learned that an email from the Coles District may have caused some confusion about Public Comment Time at Board of County Supervisors meetings. Boddye said, ” I want to be very clear: I do not support making substantial changes to how Board of County Supervisors meetings are conducted at this time. This was not on the agenda nor a point of discussion at the Board meeting last Tuesday.
Book a Special Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremony as Part of Annual Wedding Bash
Couples looking to take the plunge and say “I do” can register to get married on Valentine’s Day at the 5th Annual Valentine’s Day Wedding Bash with Jacqueline Smith, Esq., Clerk of the Circuit Court. This year’s event will be hosted by Three Monkeys Pub and Chop House, once the home of the Manassas Presbyterian Church, built in 1875.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0