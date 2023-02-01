ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PWLiving

Osbourn High School PTSA to Host a Digital Kindness Event

On March 15, 2023, the Osbourn High School PTSA will host a Create with Kindness program for Manassas families, made possible by National PTA and TikTok. Families will participate in conversations about digital kindness, responsibility and safety, as well as TikTok’s parental controls. Families will also engage with a student panel and learn about their online experiences.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Recently, I shared the steps PWCS is taking in response to the discouraging nationwide trend regarding gun violence. Current advances in security screening technology allow for non-evasive weapon detection and can accommodate a high volume of individuals. In addition to our current safety measures, PWCS is considering the addition of advanced security screening technology in our schools as early as the 2023-24 school year.
GAINESVILLE, VA
PWLiving

Tackle Special Winter Challenges and Book the Library this February

While February may be the shortest month of the year, there’s no shortage of programs and services offered at Prince William Public Libraries. There’s still time to join the Winter Reading program! Through Feb. 28, sign up for Winter Reading at the library or the Beanstack Tracker app. To win a prize, complete 10 challenges – like attending a library program, reading for 20 minutes, or finding the Yeti at the library. After completing the challenges, you can pick up a Winter Reading mug – yummy hot cocoa included while supplies last.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Lifeguard Job Fair, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Summer will be here before we know it and now is the perfect time for teens to secure their summer job! Prince William County Parks is now hiring lifeguards for all pools and waterparks. The Lifeguard Job Fair is next Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center, 13025 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people to meet and business networking events is always important. And Prince William Living is all about community, making connections and supporting quality of life. Here are just a few events where you can get connected – virtual or in person!
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Manassas to Purchase Hotel in Historic Downtown

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. At a special meeting on Feb. 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority voted to buy the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Downtown for $5.75 million. The Inn was originally constructed in the 1960s and. has been continuously operated as a motel....
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Black History Month

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH®) national Black History Month theme for 2023 is ‘Black Resistance’ and focuses on examining how African Americans have fought oppression from America’s earliest days. Throughout history, this resistance has come in many forms, culminating as a continuous movement created to obtain freedom and equality. It has been fought in the courts of public opinion, courts of law, and on the battlefield.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

New OmniRide Service

OmniRide Connect Microtransit, similar to Lyft or Uber, allows riders to book an on-demand ride through their phone using the “OmniRide Mobility” app or by calling OmniRide’s Customer Service office at (703) 730-6664. Upon request, a van would be dispatched to pick up passengers at designated locations and deliver them to their destination.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
PWLiving

Lots to Love in Prince William

February is the month of love, and what’s not to love about Prince William? The food is certainly at the top of the list of well-loved things, so we are bringing you some favorite recipes from local chefs. Check out this month’s Feature for some main dishes everyone is sure to heart. And you can follow up those main dishes with some fun Valentine’s Day treats baked with your favorite kiddos. Family Fun features kid-friendly recipes that are almost as fun to make together as they are to eat!
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Grant Opportunities

Provided by the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William. The Potomac Health Foundation (PHF) is has announced that the 2023-2024 Howard L. Greenhouse Grant Cycle is now open. Application instructions and eligibility criteria can be found on the How To Apply page under the Grants tab of the Foundation’s website.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Keeping the Pupusas Authentic

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. When Dona Azucena started delivering pupusas to her neighbors as gifts, she didn’t think about how. someday locals would associate her name with the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

Funding to Address Two Important Health Issues

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton has secured funding for two George Mason University health projects that will have an impact well beyond the George Mason Science and Technology campus located in PWC. The almost $2 million in total federal funding for both projects came as part of the federal omnibus appropriations bill that President Biden recently signed into law to fund the government through Fiscal Year 2023.
FAIRFAX, VA
PWLiving

Carried To Full Term Announces The Breaking Cycles Women’s Conference

Carried To Full Term announced its first annual Women’s Conference, the “Breaking Cycles Women’s Conference 2023,” taking place on March 25, 2023 at the George Mason Verizon Auditorium in Manassas. Dedicated to empowering women to explore healing and break cycles, by helping women attend to pain and cyclical patterns created by past trauma, the event will convene empowering leaders on the frontline of advocating for women’s health and wellness, driving social progress, and using their unique platforms to create meaningful change.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Updates from Board Chambers: Maintaining Access to Your Supervisors

Provided by Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye. Supervisor Boddye has learned that an email from the Coles District may have caused some confusion about Public Comment Time at Board of County Supervisors meetings. Boddye said, ” I want to be very clear: I do not support making substantial changes to how Board of County Supervisors meetings are conducted at this time. This was not on the agenda nor a point of discussion at the Board meeting last Tuesday.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy