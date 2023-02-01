ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dosunmu, White lead way as Bulls beat Hornets 114-98

CHICAGO - Ayo Dosunmu matched a season high with 22 points, Coby White scored 20 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame shaky outings by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-98 on Thursday night. Dosunmu made 9 of 10 shots, and White hit three 3-pointers. Nikola...
Camara, Smith help Dayton edge Loyola Chicago 85-81 in OT

DAYTON, Ohio - Toumani Camara scored 31 points, Malachi Smith added 21 and Dayton outlasted Loyola Chicago 85-81 in overtime on Tuesday night. Camara made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). He added nine rebounds. Smith made 6 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. Kobe Elvis had 13 points and Mustapha Amzil scored 11.
Hawkins, Sanogo lead No. 24 UConn past DePaul, 90-76

CHICAGO - Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points, Adama Sanogo had 25 and No. 24 UConn beat DePaul 90-76 on Tuesday night. Tristen Newton added 21 points for UConn, which had dropped six of eight since its 14-0 start. The Huskies shot 51% (28 for 55) from the field and 30 for 34 from the free-throw line.
Leonard, Powell lead Clippers past Bulls, 108-103

CHICAGO - Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 27 to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night. Paul George added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who’ve won six of seven. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 14...
Dexter Fowler retires at 36 after 14 major league seasons

CHICAGO - Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).
The Chicago Reader hires new CEO and publisher

CHICAGO - The board that runs the Chicago Reader said Wednesday it has hired a CEO and publisher to succeed Tracy Baim, who despite a brush with disaster led the stalwart of the old alternative press era into a period of growth and financial stability. The Reader Institute for Community...
Chicago crew tied to 16 robberies over two-day period

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning pedestrians after a series of robberies over the weekend across the city's South Side. In each instance, a group of two to four armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks approach victims in public and demand their property by threatening force, according to a CPD community alert.
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

