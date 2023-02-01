Read full article on original website
Michigan earns 2nd road win, tops Northwestern 68-51
EVANSTON, Ill. - Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and Michigan pulled away in the second half to earn a 68-51 win on the road, completing a season sweep of Northwestern on Thursday night. The victory is just the second win away from home for the Wolverines this season and the...
Dosunmu, White lead way as Bulls beat Hornets 114-98
CHICAGO - Ayo Dosunmu matched a season high with 22 points, Coby White scored 20 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame shaky outings by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-98 on Thursday night. Dosunmu made 9 of 10 shots, and White hit three 3-pointers. Nikola...
Camara, Smith help Dayton edge Loyola Chicago 85-81 in OT
DAYTON, Ohio - Toumani Camara scored 31 points, Malachi Smith added 21 and Dayton outlasted Loyola Chicago 85-81 in overtime on Tuesday night. Camara made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). He added nine rebounds. Smith made 6 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. Kobe Elvis had 13 points and Mustapha Amzil scored 11.
Hawkins, Sanogo lead No. 24 UConn past DePaul, 90-76
CHICAGO - Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points, Adama Sanogo had 25 and No. 24 UConn beat DePaul 90-76 on Tuesday night. Tristen Newton added 21 points for UConn, which had dropped six of eight since its 14-0 start. The Huskies shot 51% (28 for 55) from the field and 30 for 34 from the free-throw line.
Leonard, Powell lead Clippers past Bulls, 108-103
CHICAGO - Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 27 to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night. Paul George added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who’ve won six of seven. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 14...
Dexter Fowler retires at 36 after 14 major league seasons
CHICAGO - Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).
Chicago to brave harsh temperatures ahead of a weekend warm up
CHICAGO - Much of Chicagoland, where there is not a lot of snow on the ground, will briefly rise above freezing today. Then, a harsh blast of arctic air drills in here late this afternoon sending lows below zero for one more night. A wind chill advisory will be in...
Honeymooners return to Palmer House Hilton for their 70th anniversary
CHICAGO - The Palmer House Hilton welcomed some very special guests Tuesday. Vern and Donna Nelson from Iowa celebrated their honeymoon at the hotel in 1953 and arrived back this week to mark their 70th anniversary. The full circle moment is courtesy of a promise from Conrad Hilton to guests:...
Chicago man charged with carjacking 2 rideshare drivers at gunpoint on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking two rideshare drivers at gunpoint in North Lawndale over the last two months. Police say Thomas Battle, 19, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to two armed robberies on Dec. 28 and again on Jan. 1. The first incident took place...
Chicago awarded $60M grant to address homelessness
Department of Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge was in Chicago Thursday to announce a $60 million grant to address homelessness in Chicago.
The Chicago Reader hires new CEO and publisher
CHICAGO - The board that runs the Chicago Reader said Wednesday it has hired a CEO and publisher to succeed Tracy Baim, who despite a brush with disaster led the stalwart of the old alternative press era into a period of growth and financial stability. The Reader Institute for Community...
Body of elderly woman found in freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer on Monday at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. The woman was discovered unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at the residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. The woman's body was...
New poll shows Chuy Garcia fading in race for Chicago mayor
A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place.
Pastor Corey Brooks gets $8M donation for youth center
CHICAGO - The "Pastor on the Roof" is getting a big boost to his youth center. Pastor Corey Brooks spent months fundraising for his Project H.O.O.D. On Wednesday, he scored an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation. That brings his total raised to $28.5 million. His goal is 35...
Carvana glass tower in Skokie hits another roadblock
As of last week, the used car retailer Carvana can once again do business in Illinois, but the village of Skokie is saying not so fast on building a new tower.
Retired Chicago firefighter charged in ‘Tunnel’ siege during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago firefighter with apparent ties to militia groups faces federal criminal charges for allegedly participating in an hours-long siege amid the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Pavlik, 65, is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in...
Chicago high school staff member removed after fight with student
A staff member at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Albany Park has been removed after a physical altercation of some sort with a student. The Chicago high school sent a letter to parents saying the matter is under investigation.
Chicago crew tied to 16 robberies over two-day period
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning pedestrians after a series of robberies over the weekend across the city's South Side. In each instance, a group of two to four armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks approach victims in public and demand their property by threatening force, according to a CPD community alert.
Chicago leaders push to reduce violence in 2023
Members of the community gathered at the South Shore Cultural Center to share ideas on how to stop the spread of crime. Anti-violence groups and city leaders are pouring over last year's crime stats to figure out how to bring those numbers down.
Parents of Chicago student killed in shooting outside Pilsen school demand answers
CHICAGO - It's been a month since two teens were killed outside a Chicago public high school. On Wednesday, parents of victims and a Chicago alderman were calling on the district to do more. The shooting happened December 17, 2022, outside Benito Juarez in Pilsen. Student Brandon Perez, 15, and...
