7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
ATCEMS, Austin fire respond to carbon monoxide exposure involving 8 people, 2 airlifted
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and Austin Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide exposure call that resulted in two people being airlifted to a hospital. According to a tweet from ATCEMS, both medics and firefighters responded to a "multi-patient carbon monoxide exposure incident," where eight...
311 backlog creates frustration for thousands of Austinites waiting for help from APD
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents are waiting weeks for a process that should just take only minutes: submitting a police report for crimes such as burglary, minor assaults or a noisy neighbor to begin an officer response or investigation. Meet Rachel Elsberry, who lives in North Austin...
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
Shots fired reported at Pflugerville shopping center
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Crews respond to downed power lines on Loop 360
AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an incident on Loop 360 Wednesday morning involving a rollover collision and downed power lines. Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened around 11:34 a.m. near the intersection of Westlake Drive. The Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and Westlake Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett's memorial. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017. In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48,...
How the elderly population in Austin are managing the winter storm: 'I was not prepared'
AUSTIN, Texas — Karen Steans woke up to find a fallen tree on her driveway. "We can't go anywhere, our son and daughter in law stopped at the grocery store on their way here and so, they could get us groceries cause otherwise I don't know, we didn't have enough for all of us," Steans said.
TCSO deputy taken to hospital after 18-wheeler crash on icy road
A TCSO deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler in southeast Travis County Tuesday morning.
TCSO investigates shooting that left 1 dead in northern Travis County
The Travis County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating an overnight homicide in northern Travis County.
Map: Austin traffic incidents skyrocket, see where they’re happening
With freezing rain icing roads across Central Texas, traffic incidents to skyrocketed across the Austin metro area Tuesday and Wednesday morning. See where they are happening here.
50,000 without power in Williamson County, heavy ice on lines to blame, Oncor says
She said the county had been in regular contact with energy providers who did not have an estimated time or day that power could come back.
RV Stolen in Broad Daylight and on Camera in Austin
Having something stolen from you can leave you feeling dirty and somewhat violated. However, one RV owner recently posted on Reddit that his RV was taken. Imagine the owner’s surprise when he came looking for his camper and noticed it was missing. If we were the owner, we would likely have a few choice words for the thieves.
No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads. ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the...
ATCEMS issues warning about carbon monoxide exposure as residents try to stay warm
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is issuing a warning to residents trying to stay warm amid continued widespread power outages: beware of carbon monoxide exposure. ATCEMS said between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday, it received four 911 calls for carbon monoxide exposure, involving a total of 12...
Woman taking friend for cancer treatment describes her, others spinning on SH 45
One Austinite, Mary Stone, was trying to get a friend to MD Anderson Cancer Center Tuesday morning for her cancer treatment, but ended up spending hours stuck on the bridge because of the icy conditions.
APD searching for group of men who allegedly robbed several 7-Eleven stores
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a group of men who were allegedly involved in five separate robberies at four 7-Eleven convenience stores in Austin. The robberies occurred between Dec. 30, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023. The suspects entered the stores with firearms, demanded cash...
No boil water notice for City of Austin
A number of people have reached out to KXAN as well as city council members, asking about texts going around warning of an impending boil water notice.
Austin Energy, Mayor Watson provide update on restoration efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the City of Austin are holding a press conference Thursday evening to provide an update on the restoration efforts after a winter storm pushed through Central Texas this week. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, City Manager Spencer Cronk and representatives...
BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
Comments / 0