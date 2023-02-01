ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to downed power lines on Loop 360

AUSTIN, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an incident on Loop 360 Wednesday morning involving a rollover collision and downed power lines. Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened around 11:34 a.m. near the intersection of Westlake Drive. The Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and Westlake Fire Department also responded to the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett's memorial. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017. In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48,...
AUSTIN, TX
getawaycouple.com

RV Stolen in Broad Daylight and on Camera in Austin

Having something stolen from you can leave you feeling dirty and somewhat violated. However, one RV owner recently posted on Reddit that his RV was taken. Imagine the owner’s surprise when he came looking for his camper and noticed it was missing. If we were the owner, we would likely have a few choice words for the thieves.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads. ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Austin Energy, Mayor Watson provide update on restoration efforts

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the City of Austin are holding a press conference Thursday evening to provide an update on the restoration efforts after a winter storm pushed through Central Texas this week. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, City Manager Spencer Cronk and representatives...
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

