WANE-TV
House Bill would offer option of ‘outdoor refreshment areas’ for Hoosier businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A bill is headed to the Indiana Senate that would give cities the option to serve alcohol in “outdoor refreshment areas”. It’s a move that Michael Galbraith, the president and CEO of Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District, hopes will bring even more events and activities to the city as a result.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
Three Indiana cities top list of emerging housing markets
Story at a glance The Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart metros in Indiana ranked as the top three emerging housing markets in the country, respectively, according to a new winter 2023 analysis from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The new listing comes as affordable cities continue to attract Americans thanks to rising mortgage rates…
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
inkfreenews.com
Former Warsaw Street Superintendent Files For Sentence Modification
WARSAW — Lacy Francis Jr., Warsaw’s former street superintendent who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, has filed for a sentence modification. In a report from the Indiana State Board of Accounts, from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2013, the city of Warsaw overpaid Pro Form Pipe Lining of Mishawaka $318,569 to have various storm sewers lined, cleaned and repaired. Ten of the accounts payable vouchers for payments to Pro Form were signed by Francis, certifying the attached invoices were true and correct and the itemized materials or services were ordered and received.
Lottery Luck: Does it live in Auburn?
In the month of January, there were seven winners in the city of Auburn with at least $1,000 in prize money.
WANE-TV
Downtown Wabash, Inc. announces diverse slate of 2023 incoming board members
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash, Inc. is announcing a new, diverse slate of members to its 2023 board of directors. Noah Roberts, International Business Development Specialist of Ford Meter Box. Julie Dickey, Owner of 4 Partners in Crime. Shane Waters, CEO of Arc Light Media. Erika White,...
inkfreenews.com
Free Groceries Available To Those With Type 2 Diabetes
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA recently announced a brand new program for Type 2 diabetics called “What Can I Eat.”. This nutrition-based support program is designed by the American Diabetes Association, fueled by Bento, and will work to help those in the community living with Type 2 diabetes eat their way to better diabetes control.
wfft.com
FWCS school board member speaks out against SB188
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Community School board member Steve Corona spoke out against Senate Bill 188 Wednesday. He has been on the board for over 40 years and believes the bill would politicize schools if it passed. “We want to find out what's best for our students...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
WANE-TV
Important Programming Note
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
WANE-TV
Parkview clinic opens at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview has opened a clinic at Electric Works intended to improve access to medical care for people living in the area just south of downtown. The location includes a PPG – Family Medicine office and a Parkview Walk-In Clinic, as well as onsite lab and pharmacy services. After a soft opening in December, the clinic is now fully operational, with all providers accepting new patients.
WANE-TV
DNR stocks 4,500 brown trout in Indiana streams, Pigeon River in Steuben County included
The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
Vera Bradley Outlet Sale returning to Fort Wayne after 3-year hiatus
The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is returning after a three year hiatus.
WANE-TV
Customers savor their final meals at Bandidos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the last day to enjoy a meal at Bandidos, the long-standing Mexican restaurant that was once a chain throughout Fort Wayne. The original location on Winchester Road was already filling up with patrons Tuesday morning, and the manager told WANE 15 there was an hour-long wait to be seated before Bandidos even opened at 11 a.m.
WANE-TV
S&V Liquors set to be built behind Oley’s Pizza in Aboite
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An S&V Liquors store is slated to be built on the property of a former motel behind the Oley’s Pizza at the corner of Homestead Road and West U.S. 24 in Aboite Township. That’s according to public records and an official with S&V...
abc57.com
Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
WANE-TV
Vera Bradley sale back in Fort Wayne after 3 years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley’s outlet sale is back at the Memorial Coliseum after a three-year hiatus. The brand’s 37th Annual Outlet Sale is set for June 14 to June 18, organizers announced, and you can buy tickets starting March 28. The last two days of the sale don’t require tickets.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control receives $2,500 donation to support the Angel Fund
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is receiving a $2,500 donation from a foster volunteer. The anonymous donor wants the contribution to go towards the Angel Fund and, along with the shelter, encourages the community to give back to the animals and match the donation this February to bring the total to $5,000.
WANE-TV
Get a pickup truck load of firewood for $10 at Mississinewa Lake
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It might require quite a drive for some people, but it’s hard to argue that a pickup truck full of firewood for $10 isn’t a good deal. That’s the cost for anyone who wants to cut up and removed downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake in Miami County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires a permit which can be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
