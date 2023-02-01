WARSAW — Lacy Francis Jr., Warsaw’s former street superintendent who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, has filed for a sentence modification. In a report from the Indiana State Board of Accounts, from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2013, the city of Warsaw overpaid Pro Form Pipe Lining of Mishawaka $318,569 to have various storm sewers lined, cleaned and repaired. Ten of the accounts payable vouchers for payments to Pro Form were signed by Francis, certifying the attached invoices were true and correct and the itemized materials or services were ordered and received.

WARSAW, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO