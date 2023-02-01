ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Hill

Three Indiana cities top list of emerging housing markets

Story at a glance The Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart metros in Indiana ranked as the top three emerging housing markets in the country, respectively, according to a new winter 2023 analysis from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.  The new listing comes as affordable cities continue to attract Americans thanks to rising mortgage rates…
LAFAYETTE, IN
sciotopost.com

Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition

OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
OHIO STATE
inkfreenews.com

Former Warsaw Street Superintendent Files For Sentence Modification

WARSAW — Lacy Francis Jr., Warsaw’s former street superintendent who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city, has filed for a sentence modification. In a report from the Indiana State Board of Accounts, from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2013, the city of Warsaw overpaid Pro Form Pipe Lining of Mishawaka $318,569 to have various storm sewers lined, cleaned and repaired. Ten of the accounts payable vouchers for payments to Pro Form were signed by Francis, certifying the attached invoices were true and correct and the itemized materials or services were ordered and received.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Free Groceries Available To Those With Type 2 Diabetes

WARSAW — The Kosciusko Community YMCA recently announced a brand new program for Type 2 diabetics called “What Can I Eat.”. This nutrition-based support program is designed by the American Diabetes Association, fueled by Bento, and will work to help those in the community living with Type 2 diabetes eat their way to better diabetes control.
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

FWCS school board member speaks out against SB188

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Community School board member Steve Corona spoke out against Senate Bill 188 Wednesday. He has been on the board for over 40 years and believes the bill would politicize schools if it passed. “We want to find out what's best for our students...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
WANE-TV

Important Programming Note

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The WANE internet has been restored and we’re back on air. We look forward to seeing your for First News at 5am!
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Parkview clinic opens at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview has opened a clinic at Electric Works intended to improve access to medical care for people living in the area just south of downtown. The location includes a PPG – Family Medicine office and a Parkview Walk-In Clinic, as well as onsite lab and pharmacy services. After a soft opening in December, the clinic is now fully operational, with all providers accepting new patients.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

DNR stocks 4,500 brown trout in Indiana streams, Pigeon River in Steuben County included

The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Customers savor their final meals at Bandidos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the last day to enjoy a meal at Bandidos, the long-standing Mexican restaurant that was once a chain throughout Fort Wayne. The original location on Winchester Road was already filling up with patrons Tuesday morning, and the manager told WANE 15 there was an hour-long wait to be seated before Bandidos even opened at 11 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

S&V Liquors set to be built behind Oley’s Pizza in Aboite

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An S&V Liquors store is slated to be built on the property of a former motel behind the Oley’s Pizza at the corner of Homestead Road and West U.S. 24 in Aboite Township. That’s according to public records and an official with S&V...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of selling stolen property at auction house

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Rochester on Tuesday for allegedly selling stolen property at an auction house, according to the Marshall County Police Department. On May 25, 2022, property was reported stolen from the 14000 block of 5th Road in Plymouth. In July, the victim followed...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WANE-TV

Vera Bradley sale back in Fort Wayne after 3 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vera Bradley’s outlet sale is back at the Memorial Coliseum after a three-year hiatus. The brand’s 37th Annual Outlet Sale is set for June 14 to June 18, organizers announced, and you can buy tickets starting March 28. The last two days of the sale don’t require tickets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Get a pickup truck load of firewood for $10 at Mississinewa Lake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It might require quite a drive for some people, but it’s hard to argue that a pickup truck full of firewood for $10 isn’t a good deal. That’s the cost for anyone who wants to cut up and removed downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake in Miami County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources requires a permit which can be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN

