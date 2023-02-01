Read full article on original website
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Released
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a new quarterback in the coming months. However, they still have to figure out what to do with Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. After benching him for the final two games of the regular season, it was clear the team wants to move on. His no-trade clause ...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever
Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
NFL Facing Criticism For Tuesday's AFC Pro Bowl Quarterbacks Announcement
All three of the original AFC quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl — the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow — have now been replaced. The three were initially chosen by fans, players and coaches to compete in a series of ...
Yardbarker
Pro Bowl Skills Announced for Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward
Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday’s Pro Bowl Games Selection Show. Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will compete in the flag football finale on Sunday with the AFC and NFC rosters’ skill position players along with centers, who snap and kneel as is customary in seven-on-seven competition. The flag football finale will feature three games.
NFL’s overhauled, crazy Pro Bowl underway
HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr scored an event-high 31 points in the precision passing contest of the Pro Bowl skills competitions Thursday night to give the AFC an early 9-3 lead over the NFC. Carr, in familiar territory with the events being held at Raiders headquarters, said he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from Las Vegas. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date — three days after the Super Bowl — or Carr’s contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million...
How to watch Pro Bowl 2023
Everything you need to watch this year's Pro Bowl festivities on ESPN and ABC, including times, rosters, skills competitions and rules.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: A look at where Super Bowl LVII will be played, time, location, date, stadium history
Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and the excitement is growing among teams and fans. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to make their second consecutive Super Bowl, but they lost a heartbreaker...
