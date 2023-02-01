Read full article on original website
Michigan earns 2nd road win, tops Northwestern 68-51
EVANSTON, Ill. - Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and Michigan pulled away in the second half to earn a 68-51 win on the road, completing a season sweep of Northwestern on Thursday night. The victory is just the second win away from home for the Wolverines this season and the...
Dosunmu, White lead way as Bulls beat Hornets 114-98
CHICAGO - Ayo Dosunmu matched a season high with 22 points, Coby White scored 20 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame shaky outings by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-98 on Thursday night. Dosunmu made 9 of 10 shots, and White hit three 3-pointers. Nikola...
Illinois State wins 68-62 in OT against UIC
NORMAL, Ill. - Darius Burford scored 18 points and Kendall Lewis added four points in overtime as Illinois State took down UIC 68-62 on Wednesday night. Burford went 9 of 14 from the field for the Redbirds (10-14, 5-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Luke Kasubke was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 14 points. Lewis was 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
Camara, Smith help Dayton edge Loyola Chicago 85-81 in OT
DAYTON, Ohio - Toumani Camara scored 31 points, Malachi Smith added 21 and Dayton outlasted Loyola Chicago 85-81 in overtime on Tuesday night. Camara made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). He added nine rebounds. Smith made 6 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. Kobe Elvis had 13 points and Mustapha Amzil scored 11.
Leonard, Powell lead Clippers past Bulls, 108-103
CHICAGO - Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 27 to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night. Paul George added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who’ve won six of seven. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 14...
Dexter Fowler retires at 36 after 14 major league seasons
CHICAGO - Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).
Vehicle rams into building in Humboldt Park
A vehicle struck a commercial building, causing significant damage, before fleeing the scene Thursday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.
Chicago to brave harsh temperatures ahead of a weekend warm up
CHICAGO - Much of Chicagoland, where there is not a lot of snow on the ground, will briefly rise above freezing today. Then, a harsh blast of arctic air drills in here late this afternoon sending lows below zero for one more night. A wind chill advisory will be in...
Lack of ice means Chicago's lake-effect snow machine is ready for business
Chicago - Snow lovers had reason to be happy this past weekend, especially if you live north and northwest of Chicago. Up to 8" of snow fell in our far northern suburbs. O'Hare officially recorded 2.3" of snow. This helped closed the gap a bit compared to average snowfall for the season so far but we are still down a little more than 6".
New poll shows Chuy Garcia fading in race for Chicago mayor
A new voter opinion survey reported exclusively by FOX 32 Chicago News finds Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Paul Vallas in a statistical tie, with Congressman Chuy Garcia falling from his previous front runner status to third place.
Chicago high school staff member removed after fight with student
A staff member at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Albany Park has been removed after a physical altercation of some sort with a student. The Chicago high school sent a letter to parents saying the matter is under investigation.
The Chicago Reader hires new CEO and publisher
CHICAGO - The board that runs the Chicago Reader said Wednesday it has hired a CEO and publisher to succeed Tracy Baim, who despite a brush with disaster led the stalwart of the old alternative press era into a period of growth and financial stability. The Reader Institute for Community...
Parents of Chicago student killed in shooting outside Pilsen school demand answers
CHICAGO - It's been a month since two teens were killed outside a Chicago public high school. On Wednesday, parents of victims and a Chicago alderman were calling on the district to do more. The shooting happened December 17, 2022, outside Benito Juarez in Pilsen. Student Brandon Perez, 15, and...
Honeymooners return to Palmer House Hilton for their 70th anniversary
CHICAGO - The Palmer House Hilton welcomed some very special guests Tuesday. Vern and Donna Nelson from Iowa celebrated their honeymoon at the hotel in 1953 and arrived back this week to mark their 70th anniversary. The full circle moment is courtesy of a promise from Conrad Hilton to guests:...
Chicago mayoral election candidates: Voter guide for city's highest office
CHICAGO - Nine candidates are squaring off in a contentious race to become Chicago's next mayor. Mayor Lori Lightfoot | Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia | Community activist Ja'Mal Green | Ald. Sophia King (4th) | Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas | Businessman Willie Wilson | Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) | State Rep. Kam Buckner | Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson.
Retired Chicago firefighter charged in ‘Tunnel’ siege during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago firefighter with apparent ties to militia groups faces federal criminal charges for allegedly participating in an hours-long siege amid the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Pavlik, 65, is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in...
Chicago officials celebrate O'Hare Terminal 5 expansion
Nearly four years after breaking ground, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Aviation celebrated the grand opening of the O'Hare International Terminal Expansion.
Body of elderly woman found in freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer on Monday at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. The woman was discovered unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at the residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. The woman's body was...
Chicago leaders push to reduce violence in 2023
Members of the community gathered at the South Shore Cultural Center to share ideas on how to stop the spread of crime. Anti-violence groups and city leaders are pouring over last year's crime stats to figure out how to bring those numbers down.
Food delivery man shot and seriously wounded in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A man who was delivering food was shot and seriously wounded Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 40-year-old was delivering food just before 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Iowa Street when a gunman approached and demanded his property, police said. A scuffle ensued...
