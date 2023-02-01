Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
East Fairmont boys brush past Liberty for seventh straight win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”
WVNews
3 Cougars reach double figures in 55-49 win over Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars put three players in double figures and led for almost the entire second half en route to collecting a 55-49 win over the Grafton Bearcats on Thursday night. “Offensively, I thought that it was a balanced team effort. We worked the...
WVNews
Fairmont Senior blitzes North Marion in 2nd half
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For a half, it looked like North Marion and Fairmont Senior were on their way to a classic finish at the Field House. But the Class AAA No. 2 Polar Bears turned it on in a major, major way, closing on a 49-10 run to beat the Huskies, 81-40, on Thursday night and rebound from Saturday’s first loss of the season to now-No. 1 Shady Spring.
WVNews
Boulden scores 41 to lead SH to win over Doddridge
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden poured in a game-high 41 points to lead Class AA No. 4 South Harrison to a 87-52 victory over Class A No. 7 Doddridge County in Little Kanawha Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. Boulden was...
WVNews
Bearcat swimmers look to make their mark in Region III meet
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — After four school records were broken as part of a stellar outing for the Grafton Bearcats swim teams in the Big 10 Conference championship meet last weekend, coach Heather England and her team have their sights set on reaching even greater heights at the Region III meet in Bridgeport this Saturday.
WVNews
West Virginia quarterbacking great Rasheed Marshall recovering from pulmonary embolism
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A couple of weeks back, this tweet showed up on my Twitter feed:. “Thank you @NealBrown_WVU and the entire @WVUfootball program for their thoughts and prayers after a recent health issue I received a heartfelt message in the mail that really lifted my spirits as I embark on this journey to recovery.”
WVNews
Mountaineer baseball leaning on portal additions this coming season
After narrowly missing out on an NCAA Tournament bid last year, West Virginia baseball head coach Randy Mazey had one overriding goal in order to get the Mountaineers on the right side of the selection line in 2023. “It’s no secret that in today’s game, you have to have more...
WVNews
WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
WVNews
WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital welcomes Reba Harward to the Center for Women’s Health
BUCKHANNON, W.VA. – WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is pleased to welcome Reba Harward, certified nurse midwife, to its Center for Women’s Health team. She will begin seeing patients in February. Harward, a Belington native, wants to enhance the health literacy of West Virginia women by creating...
WVNews
Nestor named WVU Medicine St. Joseph's Hospital's Values Inspired Person
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital recently honored Tom Nestor, R.T.(R)(MR), director of Diagnostic Imaging, with the Values Inspired Person (VIP) Award. The VIP Award is given bi-monthly to an employee who demonstrates the CHRIST values of the Hospital: Compassion, Hospitality, Reverence, Interdependence, Stewardship, and Trust.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) City Council passes first reading of charter amendment after debate Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council voted to approve the first reading of an amendment to the city charter Thursday evening after contentious debate, ultimately resulting in a 5-2 majority choosing to move forward with a change to the election cycle. Intended to appease the bond...
Comments / 0