FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
Norfolk's newest internet, phone and streaming provider operating in select neighborhoods
NORFOLK, Va. — Some Norfolk businesses and homeowners now have a new option when it comes to streaming, making calls, and going online. Metronet has officially started in certain sections of the city. For years Norfolk residents had only one service provider. People living in the city call the...
Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia
The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years. The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Chesapeake, Williamsburg to close
According to Business Insider, the retailer added another 141 stores to its closure list Monday, making the total number of stores closing to 300.
The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
13newsnow.com
Military Circle Mall closes its doors for the last time
Tuesday, January 31, is the last day to shop at the mall. Most of the stores have already moved out.
End of an Era: Military Circle Mall closes after five decades
Another one gone. The doors to Military Circle Mall were locked for the last time Tuesday after more than 52 years.
Pack your bags Hampton Roads: Breeze Airways offering low airfare
Low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way flights as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport.
Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
3D printer creates priceless smiles for people in Hampton Roads at a low cost
The non-profit, Help Inc says a typical set of dentures can cost around 4,000 dollars, sometimes more. For that reason, their dental care comes at a lower cost.
Preserving the historic African-American Cornland School in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — From the passing view of George Washington Highway southbound, most people may only see plywood over broken windows. But Mildred Brown remembers this place as being so much more. At 92 years old, Brown knows the seemingly abandoned structure off Glencoe Street is a piece of...
WAVY News 10
Free Admission Thursdays at Norfolk Botanical Garden
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Black History Month in February, the Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) will have Free Admission Thursdays all month long. According to a press release, “The Garden celebrates the 220 African American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s.”
WAVY News 10
New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; lawmakers weighing Va. retail sales
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ fourth medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Hampton. The new Cannabist location from Columbia Care Inc. is at 2400 Cunningham Drive, Suite 600, near the Peninsula Town Center. The dispensary officially opened Monday, but will host a grand opening on Thursday, February 16.
peninsulachronicle.com
pOpshelf Opens Second Peninsula Location
HAMPTON-A new store is open in Hampton’s Coliseum Central retail district. Coliseum Central announced on social media on Friday, January 27 that pOpshelf opened its newest location at Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center. The new business is located at 15 Coliseum Crossing. Want to read the rest of the article?
Chesapeake Chuck predicts early spring for Hampton Roads
Chesapeake Chuck is expected to make his predictions Thursday for the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum.
WAVY News 10
Reck on the Road: The Mom Walk Collective Norfolk
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What started on the west coast has made its way to the 757! Moms getting together for a little fellowship and a good walk!. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today
Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
WAVY News 10
Breeze Airways “Get Off The Couch” destination sale
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way fares as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport in an effort to get people off the couch. According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their...
WAVY News 10
Community Connection: Essence of Heart and Soul Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Slover Library in Norfolk is dedicated to lifelong learning and fostering a culture of civic engagement. As part of the mission, they are hosting the Essence of Heart and Soul Festival. The festival will be this Saturday, February 4th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Anthone Oates joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about it!
