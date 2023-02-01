ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia

The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years.    The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Free Admission Thursdays at Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Black History Month in February, the Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) will have Free Admission Thursdays all month long. According to a press release, “The Garden celebrates the 220 African American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s.”
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

pOpshelf Opens Second Peninsula Location

HAMPTON-A new store is open in Hampton’s Coliseum Central retail district. Coliseum Central announced on social media on Friday, January 27 that pOpshelf opened its newest location at Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center. The new business is located at 15 Coliseum Crossing. Want to read the rest of the article?
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
NORFOLK, VA
allamericanatlas.com

17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today

Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Breeze Airways “Get Off The Couch” destination sale

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way fares as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport in an effort to get people off the couch. According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Essence of Heart and Soul Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Slover Library in Norfolk is dedicated to lifelong learning and fostering a culture of civic engagement. As part of the mission, they are hosting the Essence of Heart and Soul Festival. The festival will be this Saturday, February 4th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Anthone Oates joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about it!
NORFOLK, VA

