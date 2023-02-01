Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Driving Hazards Remain With Pockets Of Freezing Rain
TULSA, Okla. - Winter advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect on Thursday morning as another round of winter weather sweeps across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Areas of spotty freezing rain will continue for the next few hours. Winter weather...
news9.com
News On 6's Jonathan Polasek Tracks Road Conditions
Temperatures are back below freezing on Thursday morning and the News On 6 Weather Experts say patchy freezing rain is still possible across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was out near Broken Arrow on Thursday morning with an update on road conditions.
news9.com
Ice Storm Warning In Effect For Far SE Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
news9.com
School For Students With Autism Worried About Future Of Bartlesville's 'Buffalo Stampede'
Storm damage to an Oklahoma artisans workshop has the future of Bartlesville's "Buffalo Stampede" up in the air. Bartlesville is home to more than 30 buffalo statues and Paths to Independence, a local school for students with autism, has made exploring them a learning opportunity. Paths to Independence takes its...
news9.com
Pickup Truck Falls From Parking Garage In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded after a truck fell from a parking garage in Tulsa on Thursday morning. The crash happened at a parking garage located near East 25th Street and North Harvard Avenue. Police say the car slid on the ice along the top of the structure and the driver lost control. They say no one was injured in the incident.
news9.com
Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership
A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
news9.com
Rose Rock Micro-creamery In Broken Arrow Prepares To Celebrate 'National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day'
While it's freezing outside, what about adding a brain freeze to the mix?. National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is on Saturday, February 4. When you're cooped up in the house all day, nothing is better than a bowl of ice cream. Rose Rock Microcreamery Owner Jason Decker says that's how the tradition started.
news9.com
Sapulpa Man's Fake Business Fronts Get Recognized As Real By Google Maps
A Sapulpa man is having some fun after his fake business front got recognized by Google Maps as a real business. Now people in Sapulpa are joining in and leaving funny reviews. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney shared the rave reviews.
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Will Be Closed Feb. 2
All Tulsa Public Schools will be closed on Thursday according to TPS officials. School leaders say they are working with the National Weather Service and Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency to monitor weather conditions. Although schools will be closed TPS district office sites will be open Thursday, with a two-hour delay.
news9.com
The Outsiders House Museum Mentioned In Smithsonian Magazine
Nearly 40 years after the movie’s release, The Outsiders is back in the spotlight thanks to recognition from the Smithsonian Magazine. Lisa Fumarolo and her mom are big fans of The Outsiders book and movie. Instead of going through Kansas for their road trip, they decided to take a...
news9.com
Jenks Resident Spearheads Effort To Brand Downtown Area
Downtown Jenks is getting a new identity thanks to the efforts of one of its residents. City leaders support the idea, while organizers of the citizen-led effort hopes the move will attract more businesses. Bryan Wilks and Shae Roach have been working for the last year and a half to...
news9.com
Dr. Diane Horm With OU Tulsa Discusses New Study On Early Childhood Education
A new study out of OU-Tulsa could help change the way we approach Early Childhood Education. It turns out, quality options for Pre-K students could help set them up for success beyond just the next year. One of the lead authors of the study, Dr. Diane Horm with OU Tulsa,...
news9.com
Sooners, Cowboys 2023 Football Schedule Released By Big 12 Conference
The Big 12 released its complete schedule for the 2023 college football season on Tuesday, becoming the final Power Five conference to finalize its dates ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 2023 slate is the first with four new teams the conference added amid recent realignment as BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati join the league.
news9.com
2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified
The two people killed in a crash near 61st and Lynn Lane Tuesday night, have been identified by Broken Arrow Police. Police say 75-year-old Marji Cowles and 80-year-old Gloria Voss were pronounced dead at the scene. Police 33-year-old Patrick Ferm was driving southbound when he struck the victim's car at the intersection. The two cars hit a third vehicle as well. The person in the third vehicle was not hurt according to police.
news9.com
1 Dead After Hit-&-Run Crash Along US-64 In Noble County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash along US-64 in Noble County. According to troopers, the crash happened about four miles east of Morrison, Oklahoma, on Thursday at around 5:26 p.m. Troopers say a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound along US-64...
news9.com
New Cafe In Mounds Combines History With Revitalization
A new cafe in Mounds is taking an old building and making it new, while still keeping many of its original parts. The people who own Cafe 75 in Mounds bought an old building in downtown that was piled high with antiques. Now, it’s a cafe that serves hundreds of people. John Mozingo works in Mounds and stopped by the cafe to pick up his lunch. He loves seeing new businesses come to town.
news9.com
Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Found Hiding In Attic Of Tulsa Home
Police say a man is in custody on Thursday morning after officers allegedly caught him hiding in the attic of a Tulsa home. According to police, Jerry Strook was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence. Officers say they went to a house near Admiral and Memorial on Wednesday...
news9.com
Man Dies After Car Crash In Osage County, OHP Says
A Bartlesville man has died following a car crash in Osage County Thursday night, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. Joseph Harris, 60, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital due to his injuries sustained in the crash, OHP said. OHP said while another vehicle in front of Harris began to...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
news9.com
Teen In Custody After Allegedly Leading Authorities On High-Speed Chase
A teen was arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase Thursday in Tulsa, troopers said. Authorities say it started when an OHP Trooper who was on the Turner Turnpike around 1 a.m. spotted a car driving 102 MPH. The trooper attempted to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop, prompting the pursuit. According to Tulsa Police, the driver reached speeds of 130 MPH while on the turnpike.
Comments / 0