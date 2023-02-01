Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
‘A match made in restaurant heaven’: Chickorys at the Palace Cafe
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Chickorys at the Palace brings delicious breakfast and lunch food to the heart of Opelousas. The crew tries to preserve the iconic history of the Palace Cafe. In today’s Acadiana Eats, Chickorys showed off their best sellers: Homemade Beignets and Chickorys Loaded Cheeseburger. Chickorys serves...
KLFY.com
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
theadvocate.com
12 to compete in a king cake bread pudding bake off Sunday in Scott
Twelve local bakeries will square off Sunday in a king cake bread pudding bakeoff. The bakers behind Sweet Envie, Piece of Cake Lafayette, Watch Me Whip and others will compete in a contest at 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bourque’s Bar, 1009 St. Mary St. in Scott. Tickets are $5 but free for children 10 and under, and proceeds will benefit charities of each contestant’s choice.
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
Downtown Alive announces spring lineup for its 40th anniversary concert season
Downtown Alive, Lafayette's free outdoor concert series is turning 40 this year and announced its spring lineup Wednesday. The concerts, sponsored by Evangeline Maid, will kick off at 6 p.m. in downtown Lafayette. March 3: Wayne Toups, Joe Hall & the Cane Cutters in Parc International. Also featuring Lafayette Bicentennial...
KLFY.com
Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
Lafayette Not in Top 20 Mardi Gras Cities in Recent Rankings
Here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate Mardi Gras (besides New Orleans). Surprisingly, Lafayette isn't even in the top 20.
The Best Stop Announces Carencro Location
The Best Stop Cajun Market will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at its newest location in Carencro on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11 am.
KLFY.com
Acadiana’s first parade of the season this Friday
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — In just a few days, the city of New Iberia will be hosting the Bayou Mardi Gras Parade. The parade will kick-off on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. with 20+ floats. Bayou Mardi Gras Association is working to host a first-class parade, and...
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana
Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Registration now open for recycling, additional garbage cart
Acadiana Waste Services is set to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish
Dentist office abruptly closes; customers now want their money back
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge dentist has seemingly disappeared, leaving patients wondering where he is and wanting their money back. Outside the Esthetic Associates dental office in the Highland Place Shopping Center, the missed delivery notes from FedEx are piling up. “My husband has been here at...
theadvocate.com
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension
An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent.
Arnaudville residents sick and tired of water supplier
In St. Martin Parish, Arnaudville residents are continuing to have issues with their water supplier United Water Systems.
Inside Video Tour of the Newly Opened Regional Homes of Lafayette
Regional Homes of Lafayette, a leading dealer of manufactured homes in the Southeast, recently opened their new dealership at 2815 Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, LA. The new location offers customers a large selection of new homes with competitive pricing options to fit any budget. Additionally, the company offers exclusive floor plans not found elsewhere.
Check Out This Classic Home for Sale in Washington, La
This home, also known as Magnolia Ridge, is located in the town of Washington, La, and will take you back in time.
“Brain Bag” program launched at Jeff Davis Parish hospital
JENNINGS, La (KLFY)– Ochsner American Legion Hospital in Jennings has created a program to assist new mothers in developing their baby’s brains. The new ‘brain bags’ program is a way mothers giving birth at Ochsner’s American Legion Hospital can feel better about the development of their baby. Mindy Hertzel says the program has been in […]
