KLFY.com

‘A match made in restaurant heaven’: Chickorys at the Palace Cafe

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Chickorys at the Palace brings delicious breakfast and lunch food to the heart of Opelousas. The crew tries to preserve the iconic history of the Palace Cafe. In today’s Acadiana Eats, Chickorys showed off their best sellers: Homemade Beignets and Chickorys Loaded Cheeseburger. Chickorys serves...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY.com

The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
RAYNE, LA
theadvocate.com

12 to compete in a king cake bread pudding bake off Sunday in Scott

Twelve local bakeries will square off Sunday in a king cake bread pudding bakeoff. The bakers behind Sweet Envie, Piece of Cake Lafayette, Watch Me Whip and others will compete in a contest at 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bourque’s Bar, 1009 St. Mary St. in Scott. Tickets are $5 but free for children 10 and under, and proceeds will benefit charities of each contestant’s choice.
SCOTT, LA
theadvocate.com

Downtown Alive announces spring lineup for its 40th anniversary concert season

Downtown Alive, Lafayette's free outdoor concert series is turning 40 this year and announced its spring lineup Wednesday. The concerts, sponsored by Evangeline Maid, will kick off at 6 p.m. in downtown Lafayette. March 3: Wayne Toups, Joe Hall & the Cane Cutters in Parc International. Also featuring Lafayette Bicentennial...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY.com

Acadiana’s first parade of the season this Friday

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — In just a few days, the city of New Iberia will be hosting the Bayou Mardi Gras Parade. The parade will kick-off on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. with 20+ floats. Bayou Mardi Gras Association is working to host a first-class parade, and...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana

Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension

An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

“Brain Bag” program launched at Jeff Davis Parish hospital

JENNINGS, La (KLFY)– Ochsner American Legion Hospital in Jennings has created a program to assist new mothers in developing their baby’s brains. The new ‘brain bags’ program is a way mothers giving birth at Ochsner’s American Legion Hospital can feel better about the development of their baby. Mindy Hertzel says the program has been in […]
JENNINGS, LA

