Effective: 2023-02-03 05:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Irion; Jones; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Tom Green FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1 mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions changes in visibility and potential ice on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although the fog isn`t dense, light ice accumulations are occurring on exposed surfaces and bridges, creating hazardous driving conditions.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 51 MINUTES AGO