Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 05:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Irion; Jones; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Tom Green FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1 mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions changes in visibility and potential ice on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although the fog isn`t dense, light ice accumulations are occurring on exposed surfaces and bridges, creating hazardous driving conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Comments / 0