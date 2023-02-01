ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandera County, TX

weather.gov

Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-03 05:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Irion; Jones; Kimble; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Tom Green FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1 mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions changes in visibility and potential ice on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although the fog isn`t dense, light ice accumulations are occurring on exposed surfaces and bridges, creating hazardous driving conditions.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

