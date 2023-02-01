ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos fans react to news of Sean Payton becoming next head coach

By Marissa Armas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcZ7G_0kYEX8sx00

Broncos fans react to news of Sean Payton becoming next head coach 01:58

At Brooklyn's at Ball Arena, Nuggets fans waiting for the game also celebrated huge Broncos news. On Tuesday, news erupted in the sports world that Sean Payton will be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos .

"I'm very excited. It's big for the Broncos, I think it will be definitely a big factor in our wins these next few seasons," said fan Cobe Quinlan. "I mean he coached one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Drew Breese. Hopefully, he can put the same intentions into Russell Wilson."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SE9Pf_0kYEX8sx00
Denver Broncos and Nuggets fan Cobe Quinlan reacts to news of Sean Payton being hired to coach the Broncos. CBS

Payton was with the New Orleans Saints for about 15 years before retiring in 2021. He took the Saints to a Super Bowl win in 2010.

"We needed a really good coach for a long time," said Srikant Mantravadi, another fan. "We were told we weren't going to be able to get him because they needed to make a trade with the Saints for him, and we didn't have the draft picks, so it's kind of really awesome to know we got him, even though they said we couldn't."

After a horrible season, super fans like Mantravadi and his son Solomon believe Payton has what it takes to not only take the Broncos to the playoffs but winning it all next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqE3f_0kYEX8sx00
Srikant Mantravadi, left, and his son Solomon Mantravadi celebrated the hiring of Sean Payton as the Denver Broncos' new head coach. CBS

"He's done it before and he knows what it takes," Srikant Mantravadi said.

And Solomon agreed.

"Everyone knows his name," Solomon said. "And he knows how to get a team around it, because every player in the NFL wants to win a Super Bowl, and he knows how to use that drive in the players to help them get there."

