ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Lawmakers in Annapolis have been in action for a few weeks and the priorities for leaders on both sides of the political aisle have been made clear. Both Democrats and Republicans say getting repeat violent offenders off the streets is key, but so far, legislation to do that hasn’t been introduced; Republican leadership said Wednesday that will change soon.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO