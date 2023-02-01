ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Law and Order: the Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act of 2023

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last week, Congressman Kweisi Mfume introduced the Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act of 2023. If passed, it would help provide witness protection to those willing to testify in murders and other crimes. Law enforcement expert Maury Richards joins the morning show to weigh whether...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Republican lawmakers plan repeat violent offender legislation, focus on curbing crime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Lawmakers in Annapolis have been in action for a few weeks and the priorities for leaders on both sides of the political aisle have been made clear. Both Democrats and Republicans say getting repeat violent offenders off the streets is key, but so far, legislation to do that hasn’t been introduced; Republican leadership said Wednesday that will change soon.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 vaccine update

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now in the third year of the pandemic, immunity against COVID-19 is vastly different among the population. New studies suggest the updated COVID-19 vaccine is more effective at protecting against variants of the virus, and it may be time to rethink recommended booster shots. Physician at...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bojangles to open five restaurants throughout the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You can already get a taste of this southern favorite food chain in Maryland, but now Bojangles is making their way to the Baltimore area. Bojangles announced Thursday that Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu Foods, LLC has committed to opening five restaurants throughout Baltimore over the next five years.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officer involved in Baltimore County shooting identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting involving an officer from the Baltimore County Police Department Tuesday morning. On January 31, just after 6 a.m., detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

It's time to change your password

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number of identity theft cases reported to the Federal Trade Commission has increases over the last five years, more than doubling from 2019 to 2020. We all get that pesky message to change our passwords, almost every six months. Now is the time to consider as Wednesday was National Change your Password Day.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy