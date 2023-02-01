Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watch: overtime abuses by BPD and school police officers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On this Groundhog Day edition of Waste Watch, we are talking about something that we discuss every year, overtime abuse within the Baltimore Police Department. We're also looking at school police officers receiving excessive overtime pay and what needs to happen to correct the problem. David...
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman calls Baltimore's Upton one of the largest open-air drug markets in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Throughout Baltimore's Upton community are a plethora of memorials. Lives lost to violence. One of the most recent crimes, a triple shooting turned double homicide claimed the lives of a 23-year-old mother of two Maya Morton , and Gerald Fowlkes, 43. BPD has not yet released the believed initial motive in the shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Law and Order: the Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act of 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last week, Congressman Kweisi Mfume introduced the Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act of 2023. If passed, it would help provide witness protection to those willing to testify in murders and other crimes. Law enforcement expert Maury Richards joins the morning show to weigh whether...
foxbaltimore.com
Republican lawmakers plan repeat violent offender legislation, focus on curbing crime
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Lawmakers in Annapolis have been in action for a few weeks and the priorities for leaders on both sides of the political aisle have been made clear. Both Democrats and Republicans say getting repeat violent offenders off the streets is key, but so far, legislation to do that hasn’t been introduced; Republican leadership said Wednesday that will change soon.
foxbaltimore.com
A proposal to relinquish control over the city's conduit system has new opposition
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A proposal to relinquish control over the city's conduit system is getting a new round of opposition. A draft agreement, now under review at city hall, would give BGE almost exclusive control of the system. The underground conduit system stretches for 700 miles and carries electric,...
foxbaltimore.com
Task force to examine 51 year old water agreement between city, Baltimore region
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers across jurisdictions introduced legislation in Annapolis that would create a task force to examine the water and wastewater systems in the Baltimore region. The system has been plagued with problems over the years. For example, the Maryland Environmental Service took over control of the Back...
foxbaltimore.com
New questions about potential overtime abuse at City Hall after school officer probe
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The overtime probe surrounding a school police officer is raising new questions about potential cases of overtime abuse in Baltimore. Baltimore's Police Department routinely pays more than $40 million in overtime each year. Two years ago, an inspector general's report found that one police employee had...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's crime rate not slowing down despite claims from city leaders
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2023 started out with 26 people killed in the city of Baltimore. That number matches the number of people killed in January of 2019. For eight straight years, the city of Baltimore has seen over 300 homicides per year, and 2023 is not looking any different.
foxbaltimore.com
COVID-19 vaccine update
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Now in the third year of the pandemic, immunity against COVID-19 is vastly different among the population. New studies suggest the updated COVID-19 vaccine is more effective at protecting against variants of the virus, and it may be time to rethink recommended booster shots. Physician at...
foxbaltimore.com
Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
foxbaltimore.com
MD's Most Wanted| Cross country criminal convicted in bank robbery on the run, police say
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A man convicted of two, separate armed bank robberies is on the run, according to the US Marshals Service. Federal agents say they're searching for Ashref Bannaga, who has ties to the Baltimore region. Bannaga is wanted for violating the terms of his federal probation...
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Scorpion Unit from Memphis to the Gun Trace Task Force in Baltimore
Tyre Nichols' death sparked more national outrage as it appears the group of five fired officers were part of a special unit in the Memphis Police Department. The video fueled outrage and more questions related to the special units including here in Baltimore as many point to the infamous gun trace task force.
foxbaltimore.com
Bojangles to open five restaurants throughout the Baltimore area
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — You can already get a taste of this southern favorite food chain in Maryland, but now Bojangles is making their way to the Baltimore area. Bojangles announced Thursday that Makhan S. Matharu, Baljinder S. Matharu and Amaritpal S. Matharu Foods, LLC has committed to opening five restaurants throughout Baltimore over the next five years.
foxbaltimore.com
Officer involved in Baltimore County shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police-involved shooting involving an officer from the Baltimore County Police Department Tuesday morning. On January 31, just after 6 a.m., detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team...
foxbaltimore.com
Crimes in Baltimore city caught on camera going unsolved, bold suspects ignoring cameras
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — In Baltimore city, chances are you've seen the images of shooting suspects caught on camera. But still, some of them escape capture, and now a closer look at why surveillance video isn't always enough to deter criminals. The images disturbing images of bold criminals; some of...
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
foxbaltimore.com
It's time to change your password
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number of identity theft cases reported to the Federal Trade Commission has increases over the last five years, more than doubling from 2019 to 2020. We all get that pesky message to change our passwords, almost every six months. Now is the time to consider as Wednesday was National Change your Password Day.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother and her two children latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A mother and her two children are the latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore. It's a part of a seemingly alarming trend that's happening across the city. Among the latest victims is 23-year-old Maya Morton who was shot and killed along with her...
foxbaltimore.com
Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert declared for Baltimore City starting Friday, Feb. 3
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa has issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Baltimore City from Friday evening, Feb. 3, into Saturday morning, Feb. 4. Dzirasa said Code Blue Extreme Cold Alerts can be declared when "temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13F or...
