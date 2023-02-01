Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Solid defense lifts North Muskegon over Shelby in WMC girls’ hoops action
The North Muskegon Norse turned in a solid team game on Thursday night and earned a 31-23 West Michigan Conference victory over the visiting Shelby Tigers. North Muskegon trailed 11-9 after the first quarter and 18-16 at the half. But, the Norse turned up the defense in the third quarter...
localsportsjournal.com
Geers scores 25 points in Kent City girls’ win over Sparta
Kent City junior Maddie Geers led the Kent City girls’ basketball team to a 55-33 non-conference win over Sparta on Tuesday evening. Geers had a game-high 25 points, hauled down nine rebounds, had five steals and two blocked shots for the Eagles. Senior Lexie Bowers tossed in 13 points,...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart’s strong second half leads to ninth consecutive victory
Hart was celebrating Senior Night on Thursday in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers Division contest against a much-improved Ravenna squad. Ravenna gave Hart all they could handle in the first half, but they were no match for the Pirates in the second half. Hart posted a 65-29 victory of its ninth straight win.
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall hangs on for league triumph over Manistee
Whitehall opened a 14-point lead with 5:26 left in the game and then survived a late flurry by Manistee to earn a 44-39 West Michigan Conference Lakes Division victory over the Chippewas on Thursday night. The Vikings started fast, going on a 5-0 run in the first couple minutes. Their...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater falls to Marion in girls Tuesday hoops action
After falling behind by a 15-1 margin early, the Pentwater girls basketball team never recovered and lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Marion at home Tuesday night by a final score of 50-23. “We didn’t play as poorly as the score suggested,” said Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton. “We got a lot of really good looks, but missed some bunnies.
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced attack leads Montague boys over Mason County Central
SCOTTVILLE — This one was close all the way. A red-hot Montague boys squad extended its winning streak to four games with a 63-60 win over Mason County Central on Tuesday. Visiting Montague edged ahead, 15-14, at the end of the first quarter and then outscored the Spartans, 17-14 in the second to build a 32-28 edge at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Manistee girls fall to Reed City; McCarthy posts double-double for Chips
The Manistee girls’ basketball team made a valiant comeback effort on Tuesday night in a 47-41 loss to the Reed City Coyotes. The Coyotes led by 10 points in the second half before Manistee cut the lead to just three points. The Chippewas couldn’t get any closer and Coyotes made enough free throws to pull out a close win.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart girls win eighth in row with win over Morley-Stanwood
HART– — Hart faced a difficult situation on Tuesday night. Not only were the Pirates playing on back-to-back nights, but the opponent was a talented Morley Stanwood squad. On Tuesday, Hart prevailed 55-29 over the Mohawks. “Playing on back-to-back nights is a tough task, but doing so versus...
localsportsjournal.com
Davis scores a game high 21 in Muskegon win over Traverse City Central
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds took on the Travers City Central Trojans in a non-coference matchup played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. They came away with hard-fought 47-39 win. The Trojans didn’t have many defensive answers for Muskegon senior Ty’Veonna Davis who had a game high 21 points. Muskegon held...
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna slides by Chippewa Hills in girls’ basketball action
Host Ravenna held on in the late going and earned a 31-28 girls basketball victory over Chippewa Hills. Ravenna led 7-4 after the opening quarter and extended it to 19-11 at the half. Chippewa Hills outscored Ravenna 17-12 in the second half, including 12-8 in the final quarter, only to fall three points short.
localsportsjournal.com
Hart goes to 14-0; Hovey, Weirich lead Pirates past White Cloud
The Hart boys basketball team showed grit on a night where shots were not falling in a 62-45 win over White Cloud in a Tuesday night non-conference battle. One thing that hasn’t changed this season nobody has had a defensive answer for the one-two offensive punch of Hart senior Parker Hovey or junior Blake Weirich.
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington sweeps Mason County Central in bowling action
Ludington’s bowling teams came out on the winning side of the ledger Wednesday night when the Orioles swept both the girls and boys matches against Mason County Central at Stix Bowling Lanes. The girls won their match, 30-0. Scores of the Baker games were 109-81 in the first and...
localsportsjournal.com
Anna Lundquist has a double-double in Oakridge win over Shelby
The Oakridge girls basketball team cruised past Shelby on Tuesday evening in a non-conference matchup. The Eagles pulled ahead early and never looked back in a 41-24 win over the Tigers. With a 14-6 lead after the first-quarter, the Eagles looked to sustain their lead. Oakridge outscored the Tigers 8-6...
localsportsjournal.com
Fast start pushes Spring Lake girls to lopsided victory over WM Christian
There was no stopping the Spring Lake Laker girls on Tuesday night in a 66-27 victory over visiting Western Michigan Christian. The Lakers jumped out to a 17-1 lead and never look back. Spring Lake led 19-6 after one quarter and 29-10 at the half. The Lakers came out strong after halftime and outscored the Warriors, 37-17.
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt has a double-double in leading Grand Haven past Zeeland West
The Grand Haven girls basketball team got by Zeeland West in a non-conference contest on Tuesday evening. The Bucs topped the Dux, 44-33. Grand Haven led 22-15 at the half. Both teams went back and forth during the third period. The Bucs outscored the Dux 13-12 and led 35-27 with a quarter left to play.
localsportsjournal.com
Thompson leads potent Whitehall offense in victory over Mona Shores
Camden Thompson poured in 31 points and added 15 rebounds and led the Whitehall Vikings to an 82-69 victory over the visiting Mona Shores Sailors on Tuesday night. Whitehall raced out to a 24-13 lead after one quarter and built the advantage to 49-33 at the half. Whitehall came out strong after halftime and led 66-37 after three quarters. The Sailors fought back in the final period with a 32-16 scoring advantage.
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced attack leads Fruitport to victory over Comstock Park
Four Fruitport Trojans scored in double figures on Tuesday night in a 70-55 victory over the Comstock Park Panthers in non-conference action. The Trojans offensive explosion started with a 16-7 first-quarter lead. The lead ballooned to 38-20 at halftime. Fruitport led 57-37 at the end of three. “We were able...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake boys roll to big victory over Western Michigan Christian
The Spring Lake boys’ basketball team lit it up in their victory over Western Michigan Christian on Tuesday evening. All 12 players tallied points and the Lakers won, 73-41. The Lakers jumped out front early and led 16-7 after the first quarter. The deficit grew even bigger in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Mid-Michigan College cruises past Jayhawks in Wednesday hoops action
MOUNT PLEASANT– — The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks continue to struggle offensively. On Wednesday, the Jayhawks dropped an 87-56 decision to the Mid-Michigan College Lakers in MCCAA action. Vern Nash III had the hot hand early for the Jayhawks as he scored 12 of MCC’s first 14 points....
localsportsjournal.com
McDonald’s double-double sparks Fremont over Grant
GRANT– — Fremont’s Jordon McDonald proved to be too much to handle for Grant on Tuesday night. In the end, the Packers gained a 65-56 victory over the Tigers in a non-conference game. Fremont is now on a four-game winning streak. McDonald recorded a double-double with a...
