Camden Thompson poured in 31 points and added 15 rebounds and led the Whitehall Vikings to an 82-69 victory over the visiting Mona Shores Sailors on Tuesday night. Whitehall raced out to a 24-13 lead after one quarter and built the advantage to 49-33 at the half. Whitehall came out strong after halftime and led 66-37 after three quarters. The Sailors fought back in the final period with a 32-16 scoring advantage.

NORTON SHORES, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO