KOLR10 News

Lincoln Memorial Cemetery Board seeks bids for renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday marks the first day of Black History Month. Volunteers in Springfield are currently figuring out the best way to improve a historic African-American cemetery in town. City council members just recently approved $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to make renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Now, steps are being […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Commercial Dispatch

$4.2M court settlement reached to repair pedestrian bridge

A lawsuit that has delayed repairs to the pedestrian bridge at The Riverwalk has been settled for just north of $4 million. The city council voted Tuesday morning during a special-call meeting to accept a settlement in the suit, drawing to a close litigation that began in March 2021. According...
COLUMBUS, MS

