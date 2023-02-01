Read full article on original website
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery Board seeks bids for renovations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday marks the first day of Black History Month. Volunteers in Springfield are currently figuring out the best way to improve a historic African-American cemetery in town. City council members just recently approved $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to make renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Now, steps are being […]
Commercial Dispatch
$4.2M court settlement reached to repair pedestrian bridge
A lawsuit that has delayed repairs to the pedestrian bridge at The Riverwalk has been settled for just north of $4 million. The city council voted Tuesday morning during a special-call meeting to accept a settlement in the suit, drawing to a close litigation that began in March 2021. According...
The Dispatch
Local Elected Officials To Hear Revised Sports Complex Presentation
OCEAN CITY – Determined to continue to pursue a youth sports complex in the area, resort officials this week voted to invite the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to present its revised findings and promised to invite all potential stakeholders to the table. The Mayor and Council have long desired...
