Rapid City, SD

Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
GEORGIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Frye-Mueller speaks after being stripped from senate duties

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since she was stripped of her South Dakota State Senate responsibilities, we are now hearing from Republican Julie Frye-Mueller. On Wednesday of this week, Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck, the President Pro Tempore, announced Senator Frye-Mueller’s committee assignments were being taken away.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
The Hill

GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates

The Senate GOP campaign arm’s endorsement of Rep. Jim Banks in the Indiana Senate Republican primary on Tuesday marks an official departure from the committee’s policy in the 2022 cycle and makes clear it will play in primary contests in an attempt to win back the upper chamber.  After a midterm cycle that saw candidates…
INDIANA STATE
Metro News

Senate sends 4 bills to House of Delegates in Monday’s floor session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate sailed through a series of bills on Monday, passing them all unanimously with no debate – including a school protection bill and one to put a framed copy of the U.S. motto in every government building. All bills head to the House...
Washington Examiner

House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings

House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
msn.com

House Republicans Move Ahead With Effort to Oust Omar From Panel

(Bloomberg) -- The US House is set to vote as early as Wednesday on a resolution to remove Democrat Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee as Speaker Kevin McCarthy persuaded at least two Republican holdouts to support the move. Most Read from Bloomberg. The vote is an early test...
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

CT Democrats secure key committee posts in Congress

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-4th District, was named the top Democrat of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday as members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation take on familiar committee and leadership roles — this time in a newly divided Congress. The biggest difference for the delegation...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Hill

Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden

Senate Republicans are pouring cold water on the idea that President Biden’s classified documents controversy rises to the level of an impeachable offense, heading off House conservatives looking for revenge after former President Trump’s two trials. Even before Tuesday’s revelation that about a dozen classified documents had been found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s…
INDIANA STATE
The Maine Writer

House Committee Hearings and Bills That Passed in the House

The House has a busy day scheduled today with two committee hearings starting. The first is the Judiciary Committee hearing on the Biden Border Crisis, which will examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives. Testimony will come from Mr. Brandon Dunn,

