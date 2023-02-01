Read full article on original website
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Frye-Mueller speaks after being stripped from senate duties
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since she was stripped of her South Dakota State Senate responsibilities, we are now hearing from Republican Julie Frye-Mueller. On Wednesday of this week, Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck, the President Pro Tempore, announced Senator Frye-Mueller’s committee assignments were being taken away.
Petersburg casino referendum bill passed by Senate committee but with a wage-guarantee caveat
RICHMOND — Petersburg's casino dreams moved another step closer to reality Wednesday despite a surprise amendment by a Senate committee member to add a required wage rate that the city's casino developer must pay its employees if the project gets approved by Petersburg voters. The Senate General Laws & Technology Committee voted...
The GOP's House Ethics Committee Will Be Led By An Election Denier
Most Republicans named to the panel, including its new chair, fueled lies about the 2020 presidential election and voted to reject the results.
House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary
House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, moving quickly to take care of what GOP leaders said would be a top priority in the new Congress.
dallasexpress.com
More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign
More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
The Senate GOP campaign arm’s endorsement of Rep. Jim Banks in the Indiana Senate Republican primary on Tuesday marks an official departure from the committee’s policy in the 2022 cycle and makes clear it will play in primary contests in an attempt to win back the upper chamber. After a midterm cycle that saw candidates…
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
The resolution, sponsored by Cuban-American Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, was met with eye-rolls from many in the Democratic Party.
Metro News
Senate sends 4 bills to House of Delegates in Monday’s floor session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate sailed through a series of bills on Monday, passing them all unanimously with no debate – including a school protection bill and one to put a framed copy of the U.S. motto in every government building. All bills head to the House...
Washington Examiner
House Republicans shoot down firearms ban for Natural Resources hearings
House Republicans on the Natural Resources Committee rejected an attempt by Democrats to ban firearms from hearings. The amendment, introduced by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA), failed on a party-line 25 to 14 vote in the committee's organizing meeting. The panel's rules prohibited carrying weapons into the hearing room during the...
Biden lauds Senate Democrats who introduced bill to ban assault weapons
President Biden on Monday praised a contingent of Senate Democrats who earlier in the day introduced a pair of bills to ban military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as raise the age of purchasing them to 21 years old. Biden cited recent shootings across the U.S., including those at a gay nightclub in Colorado…
GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
WASHINGTON — Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Wednesday that he's filing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has faced demands from top Republicans to resign over his handling of the southern border. Biggs announced the move at a press conference flanked by several Republicans, including...
msn.com
House Republicans Move Ahead With Effort to Oust Omar From Panel
(Bloomberg) -- The US House is set to vote as early as Wednesday on a resolution to remove Democrat Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee as Speaker Kevin McCarthy persuaded at least two Republican holdouts to support the move. Most Read from Bloomberg. The vote is an early test...
CT Democrats secure key committee posts in Congress
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-4th District, was named the top Democrat of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday as members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation take on familiar committee and leadership roles — this time in a newly divided Congress. The biggest difference for the delegation...
Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
Senate Republicans are pouring cold water on the idea that President Biden’s classified documents controversy rises to the level of an impeachable offense, heading off House conservatives looking for revenge after former President Trump’s two trials. Even before Tuesday’s revelation that about a dozen classified documents had been found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s…
House Committee Hearings and Bills That Passed in the House
The House has a busy day scheduled today with two committee hearings starting. The first is the Judiciary Committee hearing on the Biden Border Crisis, which will examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives. Testimony will come from Mr. Brandon Dunn,
