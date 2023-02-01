NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 1/31/2023
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Another week of great plays from local teams, which leads us to our NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week!
Number 5, Jordan Benowski makes a beautiful no-look bounce pass for the Chenango Valley Boys Basketball team that leads to a score.
Number 4, Clare Traeger beats a double team to pick up the And-1 for the BU Women’s Basketball team.
Number 3, Riley McVeigh makes a 2 consecutive saves, the second an athletic kick save for the Binghamton Black Bears.
Number 2, Cassandra Bellmore blocks a shot on the fast break for the Windsor Girls Basketball team.
Number 1, Kashif Summers frees himself with a crossover move before driving to the basket and making an acrobatic finish for the Binghamton Boys Basketball team.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0