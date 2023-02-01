NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 1/31/2023

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Another week of great plays from local teams, which leads us to our NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week!

Number 5, Jordan Benowski makes a beautiful no-look bounce pass for the Chenango Valley Boys Basketball team that leads to a score.

Number 4, Clare Traeger beats a double team to pick up the And-1 for the BU Women’s Basketball team.

Number 3, Riley McVeigh makes a 2 consecutive saves, the second an athletic kick save for the Binghamton Black Bears.

Number 2, Cassandra Bellmore blocks a shot on the fast break for the Windsor Girls Basketball team.

Number 1, Kashif Summers frees himself with a crossover move before driving to the basket and making an acrobatic finish for the Binghamton Boys Basketball team.

