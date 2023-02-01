ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, OH

richlandsource.com

Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica

Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
UTICA, OH
richlandsource.com

Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley

Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
GROVE CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Chillicothe Unioto rides to cruise-control win over Greenfield McClain

Chillicothe Unioto ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Greenfield McClain 57-22 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall . Click here for a recap. Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on January 25 at Jackson High School. For more, click here.
GREENFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance

Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
SUNBURY, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt

Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Westerville South rains down on Reynoldsburg

Westerville South collected a solid win over Reynoldsburg in a 66-50 verdict on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Westerville South faced off against Westerville North. Click here for a recap.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Westerville South rains down on Thomas Worthington

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Westerville South prevailed over Thomas Worthington 66-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Westerville South and Thomas Worthington squared off with February 25, 2022 at Westerville South High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
WORTHINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Northmor claims gritty victory against Wynford

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated Wynford 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 20, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln . For results, click here. Wynford took on Carey on January 21 at Carey High School. Click here for a recap.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash

Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
CENTERBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Centerburg records thin win against Pleasant

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Centerburg wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-49 over Pleasant in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Pleasant squared off with January 25, 2022 at Pleasant High School last season. For more,...
CENTERBURG, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin

Chris Holtmann won't be on the floor for the second half of Ohio State's Thursday matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeye head coach was ejected from the contest with 27 seconds left in the first half after a heated exchange with officials that followed an offensive foul call on Justice Sueing. Holtmann was hit with two quick technicals and walked to the locker room at the Schottenstein Center after cooling down.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland

Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
TAPinto.net

Union H.S. Graduate Davison Igbinosun Transfers to Ohio State University Football Program

UNION, NJ -- All-State football player Davison Igbinosun, a 2022 Union High School graduate who was one of the top-rated defensive backs in the nation last year, will be transferring from Ole Miss to Ohio State University. Igbinosun, a 6-2, 185-pound cornerback who will have three years of athletic eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal after his freshman football season at Ole Miss. According to published reports, his decision occurred after Chris Partridge, the New Jersey native who was the defensive coordinator at Mississippi, was replaced last month. “He’s got the prototypical corner body,” Union football coach Lou Grosso said. “He’s right...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer

A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
COLUMBUS, OH

