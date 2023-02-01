Read full article on original website
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart diseaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for publicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theftThe LanternColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica
Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley
Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chillicothe Unioto rides to cruise-control win over Greenfield McClain
Chillicothe Unioto ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Greenfield McClain 57-22 on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Unioto faced off against Williamsport Westfall . Click here for a recap. Greenfield McClain took on Jackson on January 25 at Jackson High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance
Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt
Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South rains down on Reynoldsburg
Westerville South collected a solid win over Reynoldsburg in a 66-50 verdict on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Westerville South faced off against Westerville North. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South rains down on Thomas Worthington
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Westerville South prevailed over Thomas Worthington 66-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Westerville South and Thomas Worthington squared off with February 25, 2022 at Westerville South High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Northmor claims gritty victory against Wynford
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Northmor defeated Wynford 57-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 20, Northmor faced off against Cardington-Lincoln . For results, click here. Wynford took on Carey on January 21 at Carey High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash
Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Eleven Warriors
Alex Graham Was “In Shock” After Receiving Ohio State Offer, In-state OL Marc Nave Jr. and 2026 Playmaker Corey Sadler Jr. Also Pick Up Offers
On Tuesday, Alex Graham heard his phone ring. Little did the 2025 defensive back know big news was on the other end of the call. Earlier in the day, Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano had spoken with his high school coach and told him Graham earned an offer to Ohio State.
Buckeyes Make the Cut for Star In-State RB Marshall
Updating information about top 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting targets daily
richlandsource.com
Centerburg records thin win against Pleasant
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Centerburg wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 52-49 over Pleasant in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Pleasant squared off with January 25, 2022 at Pleasant High School last season. For more,...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Head Coach Chris Holtmann Gets Ejected After Heated Exchange With Officials in First Half Against Wisconsin
Chris Holtmann won't be on the floor for the second half of Ohio State's Thursday matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeye head coach was ejected from the contest with 27 seconds left in the first half after a heated exchange with officials that followed an offensive foul call on Justice Sueing. Holtmann was hit with two quick technicals and walked to the locker room at the Schottenstein Center after cooling down.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Upper Arlington unleashes full fury on Galloway Westland
Upper Arlington recorded a big victory over Galloway Westland 75-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. In recent action on January 17, Galloway Westland faced off against Dublin Scioto . Click here for a recap. Upper Arlington took on Marysville on January 21 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
CBS Sports
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven model
The Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes will both be looking to get back on track when they square off on Thursday night. Wisconsin is riding a three-game losing streak following a 61-51 loss to Illinois last Saturday. Ohio State has lost seven of its last eight games and is coming off an 86-70 setback at Indiana.
Union H.S. Graduate Davison Igbinosun Transfers to Ohio State University Football Program
UNION, NJ -- All-State football player Davison Igbinosun, a 2022 Union High School graduate who was one of the top-rated defensive backs in the nation last year, will be transferring from Ole Miss to Ohio State University. Igbinosun, a 6-2, 185-pound cornerback who will have three years of athletic eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal after his freshman football season at Ole Miss. According to published reports, his decision occurred after Chris Partridge, the New Jersey native who was the defensive coordinator at Mississippi, was replaced last month. “He’s got the prototypical corner body,” Union football coach Lou Grosso said. “He’s right...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer
A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
