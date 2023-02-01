Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
LeBron James Makes NBA History THREE Times In Lakers-Knicks Game
LeBron James made NBA history three times during Tuesday’s game.
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Skip Bayless Still Finds A Way To Criticize LeBron James After Recording A Triple-Double Against The Knicks
NBA analyst Skip Bayless isn't impressed with LeBron James' triple-double performance against the New York Knicks.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
LeBron James notches triple-double in New York on way to NBA scoring record
On his way to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James notched a triple-double in a 129-123 overtime win over the New York Knicks. He scored 28 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed 10 rebounds in the game. He also passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James is currently second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list.
“We've seen worse, remember I coached Gary Payton and Kevin Garnett.” - Dwayne Casey downplays Luka Doncic’s exchange with Detroit Pistons’ coaching staff
Luka Doncic engaged in back-and-forth with the Detroit Pistons' bench on Monday, which Dwayne Casey downplayed and even liked
NBA Top Performers Of The Day, Feb. 1: Damian Lillard Scores 42 In Trail Blazers' Victory Against Memphis Grizzlies
Lillard also had 10 assists and eight rebounds
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James closes in on scoring mark as Lakers rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS -- As much as LeBron James' march toward the NBA's all-time scoring mark might have captured people's attention outside of the Los Angeles Lakers, James' goal for this season was to get back into the playoffs whether he scored five points or 5,000. James' 26 points in Thursday's 112-111...
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers welcome back LeBron Davis, Anthony Davis against Knicks
NEW YORK -- LeBron James will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, making his first appearance at Madison Square Garden in three years. James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday because of "significant soreness" in his left foot, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
FOX Sports
Cavs All-Star Mitchell calls Grizzlies' Brooks dirty player
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell took his most vicious shots at Dillon Brooks after the game. Accusing Brooks of being a dirty player, Mitchell said the NBA needs to do something about the Memphis guard's unruly bad behavior after he smashed Cleveland's All-Star guard in the groin during the Cavaliers' 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
Barrett scores 30, helps Knicks hold off Heat 106-104
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett never gave his coach a chance to sit him for long Thursday night. Barrett rebounded from a late-game benching with 30 points, Isaiah Hartenstein made big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute and the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 106-104.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles faces Indiana following overtime win
Los Angeles Lakers (24-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Indiana Pacers following the Lakers' 129-123 overtime win against the New York Knicks. The Pacers are 16-10 on their home court. Indiana is sixth in the...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Rui Hachimura pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant with No. 28
Rui Hachimura is wearing No. 28 with the Los Angeles Lakers -- and he's got a great reason for it. The forward, who was traded by the Washington Wizards to the Lakers last week for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, told owner Jeannie Buss that he settled on the number to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
ABC7 Los Angeles
How LeBron James' worst game motivated him to become the greatest
It's Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals, and the Miami Heat are down three to the Dallas Mavericks with 6.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. James, in his quest for his first NBA championship, has scored only 8 points, looking lost on the floor at times. But now, with one shot, he can tie things up and keep the Mavericks from evening the series -- if only he can get free for a look.
ABC7 Los Angeles
New Orleans faces Los Angeles on 5-game home slide
Los Angeles Lakers (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-27, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Los Angeles looking to stop its five-game home losing streak. The Pelicans are 16-14 in Western Conference games. New Orleans averages 14.5 turnovers per game and...
