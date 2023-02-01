Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana State officially adds 5 recruits on National Signing Day
BOZEMAN — Montana State added to its 2022-23 football recruiting class Wednesday with the announcement of two transfers and three high school student-athletes. Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. from Washington and linebacker Cole Bullock from College of the Canyons each arrived at MSU for the start of the spring semester. Running back Colson Coon (Sheridan, Wyoming), defensive back Tayden Gray (Arlington, Texas) and defensive lineman Ryder Trujillo (Los Alamitos, California) round out the prep portion of MSU’s class.
KULR8
Q&A: New Montana State offensive line coach Al Johnson on Bobcats, Wisconsin roots and more
BOZEMAN — Last week, Montana State announced the hiring of Al Johnson to be its new offensive line coach. The Bobcats’ newest assistant football coach made his first media appearance on Thursday. Johnson, 44, came to MSU after one season as the running backs coach at Wisconsin, where...
montanasports.com
Montana State football boosts 2023 recruiting haul with five additions
BOZEMAN — Montana State added to its 2022-23 football recruiting class Wednesday with the announcement of two transfers and three high school student-athletes. MSU announced the signings via press release. Receiver Junior Alexander from Washington and linebacker Cole Bullock from College of the Canyons each arrived at MSU for...
KULR8
Northern Arizona hands Montana State women their worst Big Sky loss in 10 years
BOZEMAN — Tricia Binford hasn’t suffered many Big Sky Conference losses in her 17 seasons as Montana State head women’s basketball coach. She barely knows how it feels to suffer a blowout defeat to a Big Sky team. Thursday’s game at Northern Arizona provided a painful reminder...
KULR8
Defense prevails as No. 11-ranked Carroll women, MSU-Northern men claim victories
HAVRE — MSU-Northern’s men’s basketball team (four games) and the No.11-ranked Carroll women (seven games) improved win streaks Thursday night, doing so on the back of strong defensive efforts. The Lights outscored Carroll 42-20 in the first half and cruised to a 79-61 win, sweeping the season...
Alexander Joins Huard in Big Sky, Only He Heads to Montana State
The wide receiver turns to his third college team after stops at Arizona State and Washington.
KULR8
Montana State names Jenni Houk associate head volleyball coach
BOZEMAN — Jenni Houk, who recently completed her fifth season as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Minnesota, will join husband Matt Houk and assistant coach Taylor Els on the Montana State sideline as associate head coach for MSU volleyball. Jenni Houk brings a wealth of volleyball...
NBCMontana
3 Montana schools nominated for National Blue Ribbon School award
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced three Montana public schools are nominated for the U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon School award. The National Blue Ribbon School award is presented to schools that show overall academic excellence and working to improve student success on a...
This Unique Place is the Best For Seeing Bald Eagles in Montana
If you want to see a lot of bald eagles in Montana, there's one place you can go during the winter that will blow your mind. When most people think of bald eagles, they think of a magnificent creature soaring through the air. After all, the bald eagle is the symbol of freedom. Seeing a bald eagle in Montana isn't a big deal for most people that live here. Don't get me wrong, it's still cool to see one, but it's fairly common.
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
progressivegrocer.com
A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
NBCMontana
Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw. NBC Montana confirmed Thursday the DeGraw brothers became the owners of the establishment in November. Previously, Open Range was only open a few days a week. Now the restaurant is...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
UPDATE: I-90 is closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions. The road will be closed overnight. MDT and law enforcement personnel will evaluate road and weather conditions in the morning of Wednesday, February 1st, and determine when the highway will reopen to travel. The last few days...
Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents
In Bozeman, people who have jobs are living in RVs and trying to keep them warm in winter because houses cost too much, said Henry Kriegel. “It greatly saddened me to realize that in my own hometown, people are living out of RVs,” said Kriegel, with Americans for Prosperity. In Billings, a local study showed […] The post Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
