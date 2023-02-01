Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads
Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions across the state.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
More Icing Tonight | Central Texas Forecast
Widespread freezing rain is expected tonight. Additional accumulations already causing issues.
Is It Safe to Drive Yet in Central Texas?
(Killeen, Texas) - It's been a whirlwind ride the past couple of weeks. First it was unseasonably warm, and now our cars are frozen solid. The weather this week has been icy and dangerous, and many of us either had to brave the roads to get to work, or found ourselves cooped up inside.
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
Texans Urged to Report Ice Storm Damage to the State
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, urged Texans impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. Ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized...
Icy Weather Forces H-E-B Stores Across Texas to Close
Some stores are still experiencing closures.
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — You’ve probably heard and seen a lot of trees snapping Wednesday from the weight of the ice. Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars. Larry Quick and his wife Lynn were left nearly speechless when a more...
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
Tips For Quickly Defrosting Frozen Cars During Texas' Icy Weather
Here's how to make your cold mornings move a little quicker.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
LIST: Power outages across Central Texas amid Winter Storm Warning
AUSTIN, Texas — All of Central Texas area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This warning comes with overnight lows in the 30s, potential accumulation of black ice and freezing rain. The winter weather is impacting power across the area. Here's a...
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
Texas schools out for icy weather. Families find ways to stop the boredom
The Texas Ice Storm hasn't been exactly conducive for making snow angels, but some aren't being deterred. Where there's a will there is a way. We poked around on social media to find families enjoying the day. Ice angels and sliding help kill the time for some Texas kids. Let's...
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
Dangerous travel expected as multiple rounds of freezing rain move through Central Texas
Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect until Noon Wednesday, February 1st as multiple rounds of freezing rain and/or sleet move through Central Texas into the middle of the week. For more information on this week’s winter storm: click here for everything you need to know. Coverage of wintry...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?
Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
