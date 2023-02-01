ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS DFW

As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Weather Temporarily Halts USPS Delivery

The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday it is temporarily halting operations in North Texas Post Offices until further notice. It made a move in what it called an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of postal customers and employees. The USPS says it will update when normal operations would resume.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Tips to de-ice your windshield without damaging it

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —As winter weather blankets parts of Texas with frozen precipitation many drivers will need to de-ice their windshield prior to driving. Here are some tips from AAA Texas on how to prevent and remove windshield ice. Never Use hot water or metal ice...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?

Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
News Channel 25

Live cameras show ice on Central Texas highways: Dangerous Travel

See live traffic cameras throughout Central Texas and the state. Officials are asking motorists to stay home. Check your route ahead of time. TxDOT continues to treat highways including I-35. Many accidents have been reported since Tuesday. Here is the latest forecast.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Where construction companies are building the most homes

Texas Real Estate Source used Census Bureau data to determine the U.S. metropolitan areas where construction companies are building the most homes. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
News Channel 25

Stay Home: Texas road conditions, airline cancelations making travel difficult

Ice on many Texas Highways is making it challenging to travel. Officials are urging people to stay off the roads unless it's necessary. Drive Texas shows many Texas highways covered in ice. In Central Texas, 25 News crews found wrecks and slick spots from Bell to McLennan counties, although most roads were passable during the day if drivers took it slowly.
TEXAS STATE

