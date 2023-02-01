ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Joos1 Joos
1d ago

This is an evil thing. You live to be 96yrs old and your own flesh and blood turns on you with all viciousness. You can ask any of coming from other nations,we will all tell you,one of the first thing we notice about americans is they have no respect for the elderly.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Daughter charged after mom’s body found in Chicago freezer

CHICAGO (AP) – A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment. Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card. Regina Michalski’s body was discovered this […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$12 million settlement reached in 2019 shooting of teen during police raid

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An apology, more police training, and $12 million - those are some of the terms of a settlement for now-16-year-old Amir Worship.The attorney for Amir Worship said they reached a $12 million settlement for the boy, who is now permanently disabled after being shot in his knee during the police raid in May of 2019 when he was 12. But his family says that is not enough. As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, Amir Worship's family and attorney say they want the officer involved - Richton Park's Caleb Blood - fired from his police department.  CBS 2 reported...
RICHTON PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Family of Amir Worship Reaches Multimillion Settlement With Richton Park Over Wrongful Shooting

The family of a teen who was 12 years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village. Amir Worship, who is now 15, was seated on his bed and fully cooperating with police when, according to the family’s attorney, Officer Caleb Blood shot him with an automatic weapon, destroying his kneecap.
RICHTON PARK, IL
WGN News

15-year-old girl shot in the face while riding in car in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport. The girl was riding […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

St. John Police Officer Faces Charges For Shooting Into Car Driven By Off-Duty Cop

The police chief in St. John, Indiana announced Wednesday afternoon that one of his officers faces criminal charges for shooting into a car driven by an off-duty officer. “I’ve been advised by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office that Officer Philip J. Fabian will be charged with Count 1 – Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony, and Count II – Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor,” said St. John Police Chief Steven Flores.
SAINT JOHN, IN

