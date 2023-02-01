Read full article on original website
Joos1 Joos
1d ago
This is an evil thing. You live to be 96yrs old and your own flesh and blood turns on you with all viciousness. You can ask any of coming from other nations,we will all tell you,one of the first thing we notice about americans is they have no respect for the elderly.
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Related
Daughter charged after mom’s body found in Chicago freezer
CHICAGO (AP) – A Chicago woman has been accused of keeping her mother’s dead body in a freezer for nearly two years while living in a nearby apartment. Eva Bratcher, 69, appeared in court Thursday on charges of concealing her 96-year-old mother’s death and possessing a fraudulent identification card. Regina Michalski’s body was discovered this […]
Doc: Daughter collected rent for years after she put dead mother in freezer
CHICAGO — A daughter is accused of putting her mother inside a freezer about a week after she died in March 2021 in Chicago and still collecting rent money from tenants for years. According to bond information, Eva Bratcher is accused of putting her mother, Regina Michalski, 96, on March 4, 2021, inside a new […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman accused of concealing mom's body in freezer marked day she died on calendar: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A woman charged with hiding the body of her 96-year-old mother in a deep freezer in the garage of their Portage Park home had placed her there nearly two years ago, according to court documents. Prosecutors said Eva Bratcher, 69, had documented the March 4, 2021 death of...
Horrifying Details Revealed in Court After Chicago Woman Accused of Hiding Mother's Body in Freezer
Details were revealed in court Wednesday in the case of a 70-year-old woman accused of hiding her mother's body in a freezer, with prosecutors revealing the body has been concealed for nearly two years. According to a bond court proffer, 96-year-old Regina Michalski died at home on March 4, 2021,...
Chicago woman offers plea, gets probation after defacing slain cop's memorial
The 27-year-old Uptown woman originally charged with a felony for vandalizing a police memorial has now pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation.
Woman charged with concealing death of mother, whose body was found in freezer at their Portage Park home
A woman has been charged with concealing the death of her 96-year-old mother, whose body was found in a freezer in the garage of their Portage Park home earlier this week.
Customer Stabs Chicago Spa Employee During Altercation: Police
A woman remained in critical condition Thursday after she on Wednesday was stabbed by a customer at a spa on Chicago's southwest side, according to authorities. The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Archer Ave. in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood, officials said. According...
cwbchicago.com
After Uptown shooting left bystander injured, 2 men are charged with possessing one gun. But nobody’s charged with shooting him.
Chicago — On a sunny Saturday afternoon last August, a shootout between a pedestrian and a drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old bystander shot near the Argyle Red Line station. So far, no one has been charged with shooting the man. But two people have now been charged with possessing...
15-year-old girl shot in the face on Southwest Side: Police
The girl, 15, was traveling in a car at 63rd and Nashville when someone inside another car pulled up alongside her and opened fire, Chicago police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
Man who allegedly tried to murder in-laws charged with trying to hire hitman from Will County prison
A Wisconsin who is charged in the stabbing of his in-laws in their home in Unincorporated Crete is now also charged with trying to hire a hitman from prison.
cwbchicago.com
Woman gets probation for defacing memorial to slain Chicago police officer Ella French
Chicago — The woman who vandalized a memorial to slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French at the Thompson Center has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge, according to court records. Anna Kochakian, 27, initially faced a felony count of criminal damage to a memorial,...
$12 million settlement reached in 2019 shooting of teen during police raid
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An apology, more police training, and $12 million - those are some of the terms of a settlement for now-16-year-old Amir Worship.The attorney for Amir Worship said they reached a $12 million settlement for the boy, who is now permanently disabled after being shot in his knee during the police raid in May of 2019 when he was 12. But his family says that is not enough. As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, Amir Worship's family and attorney say they want the officer involved - Richton Park's Caleb Blood - fired from his police department. CBS 2 reported...
2 Charged in Chicago Home Invasion After 80-Year-Old Man Shot One of the Intruders
Two people were charged in connection with a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport, in which an 80-year-old man shot one of the intruders who forced their way into his home. Police said the pair, a man and a woman, were arrested Monday in the 7400 block of West Talcott,...
fox32chicago.com
Amir Worship: Settlement reached for 12-year-old boy shot in 2019 suburban SWAT raid
CHICAGO - A Chicago-area boy still suffers from PTSD after a SWAT officer shot him inside his south suburban home while he sat in bed four years ago. Amir Worship was shot in the kneecap by a member of the South Suburban Emergency Response Team (SSERT) as they executed a search warrant at his Richton Park home on May 26, 2019.
Family of Amir Worship Reaches Multimillion Settlement With Richton Park Over Wrongful Shooting
The family of a teen who was 12 years old when he was wrongfully shot by a Richton Park police officer has reached a $12 million settlement with the village. Amir Worship, who is now 15, was seated on his bed and fully cooperating with police when, according to the family’s attorney, Officer Caleb Blood shot him with an automatic weapon, destroying his kneecap.
15-year-old girl shot in the face while riding in car in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon while she was riding in a car in Chicago, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue. This is in the city’s Clearing neighborhood and just blocks away from Midway International Airport. The girl was riding […]
Indiana teacher who threatened students and had alleged 'kill list' to go on trial
A former teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago who was removed from the school last October for allegedly threatening students and herself will go on trial in September for felony intimidation.
Man charged in Monday's home invasion of 80-year-old, warrant issued for his accomplice: CPD
Criminal charges are being filed following Monday’s Chicago home invasion and beating during which an 80-year-old homeowner shot a man. 51-year-old Mansfield Wallace faces three separate felony charges.
Glenview man charged after attempted kidnapping of girl at school bus stop, police say
A Glenview man has been charged after police said he tried to kidnap a student after she got off her school bus Monday.
St. John Police Officer Faces Charges For Shooting Into Car Driven By Off-Duty Cop
The police chief in St. John, Indiana announced Wednesday afternoon that one of his officers faces criminal charges for shooting into a car driven by an off-duty officer. “I’ve been advised by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office that Officer Philip J. Fabian will be charged with Count 1 – Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony, and Count II – Criminal Mischief, a Class A Misdemeanor,” said St. John Police Chief Steven Flores.
Comments / 11