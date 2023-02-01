ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Stars continue red-hot pace against Jefferson

By by Jason Olson
Sun Current
Sun Current
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lg4tr_0kYETJwD00

No. 2 ranked Holy Angels has outscored the opposition 42-2 during the last six games

The Holy Angels girls hockey team headed to Bloomington Ice Garden to face neighbor Jefferson in a Jan. 28 Metro West Conference rematch as the second-ranked (Class A) Stars picked up a 7-0 win.

The shutout is the seventh of the season as the third over the last four games for the Stars whose lone blemish on the schedule in 2023 was a 4-1 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Jan. 14.

During the current six-game winning streak, the Stars have outscored the opposition 42-2.

Saturday’s win featured back-to-back hat tricks by junior Bella LaMere who has 40 points in 23 games. She added an assist and during the last five games she has nine goals and six assists.

Ten different Stars skaters picked up points including LaMere. Senior Taylor Lesner had a goal and two assists, Emilie Anderson had two assists and Harper Poehling had one goal and one assist. Junior goaltender Eva Bentley stopped all 16 shots for her second shutout of the season. She is 10-2-1 with a 1.48 goals against average and .937 save percentage. She stopped 4-of-5 shots in a 6-1 win over Waconia on Jan. 25.

Jefferson was limited offensively by the Stars defense which limited the home team to 5-6-5 shots by period while the Stars put 18-19-9 shots on the Jaguars goal.

Jefferson freshman goaltender Sarah Rash made 39 saves, well above her 25-save-per-game average, as she came into the game off a 4-1 win at Chaska/Chanhassen on Jan. 23 in a Metro West Conference win.

The game at Chaska/Chanhassen was suspended just over 6:37 minutes into the second period on Jan. 19 as Kat Wrase was taken off the ice by ambulance after a hard check.

After being evaluated out at the hospital, she is recovering at home.

Chaska/Chanhassen’s Paige Sommerfeld was given a five minute checking-from-behind penalty and ejected from the game for the play.

Before the game was suspended, Julia Larson scored the first of two goals,a the 4:16 mark. Junior Becca Brendahlen added her 14th goal of the season coming 3:04 into the second period to push the lead to 2-0, set up by Larson and senior Valerie Panvica.

The game resumed with 10:23 left in the second period with the Jaguars on the extended power play.

The StormHawks scored two minutes later but Larson lit the lamp later in the period on the power play with assists from Janna Lesch and Carly Larson to carry a 3-1 lead into a penalty-filled third period.

The StormHawks took four penalties during a span of five minutes in the second period before Jefferson sophomore Kylie Jones collected her third goal of the season, set up by junior Aaliyah Lawrence.

Jefferson wraps up the regular season with three games over four days starting Feb. 1 against Simley in the final home game before finishing Thursday at New Prague (7 p.m.) and at Orono on Saturday (3 p.m.).

