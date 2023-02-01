Boys basketball: Edgerton tops Jefferson 64-51

JEFFERSON — Leyton McKillips led three players in double figures with a game-high 18 points and Edgerton sailed past host Jefferson 64-51 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide (12-6, 9-3 in conference) led 36-14 at halftime. Olin Zellmer added 13 points and Preston Schaffner contributed 12 for Edgerton, which swept the season series.

Finn DeBlare scored 15 of his team-leading 17 points after halftime for the Eagles (3-13, 3-9). Paden Phillips chipped in 10 points and Aidan Kammer and Drew Peterson added six each.

The Eagles host Delavan-Darien on Saturday at 3 p.m.

EDGERTON 64, JEFFERSON 51

Edgerton 36 28 — 64

Jefferson 14 37 — 51

Edgerton (fg fta-ftm pts) — Hazeltine 1 1-2 3, Zellmer 5 1-2 13, Schaffner 4 2-2 12, Langer 3 0-0 6, McKillips 7 3-4 18, Schuman 0 2-4 2, Fox 2 0-0 4, Johnson 2 0-3 4, Kittel 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 11-19 64.

Jefferson — Kammer 2 2-2 6, Cisse 1 0-0 3, Altermatt 1 0-0 2, Peterson 2 0-0 6, Schroedl 2 0-0 5, P. Phillips 4 2-2 10, DeBlare 7 3-5 17, Butina 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-9 51.

3-point goals — E (Zellmer 2, Schaffner 2, McKillips 1) 5; J (Peterson 2, Schroedl 1, Cisse 1) 4.

Total fouls — E 13, J 17.