ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, WI

Boys basketball: Edgerton tops Jefferson 64-51

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1qML_0kYETBsP00

JEFFERSON — Leyton McKillips led three players in double figures with a game-high 18 points and Edgerton sailed past host Jefferson 64-51 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide (12-6, 9-3 in conference) led 36-14 at halftime. Olin Zellmer added 13 points and Preston Schaffner contributed 12 for Edgerton, which swept the season series.

Finn DeBlare scored 15 of his team-leading 17 points after halftime for the Eagles (3-13, 3-9). Paden Phillips chipped in 10 points and Aidan Kammer and Drew Peterson added six each.

The Eagles host Delavan-Darien on Saturday at 3 p.m.

EDGERTON 64, JEFFERSON 51

Edgerton 36 28 — 64

Jefferson 14 37 — 51

Edgerton (fg fta-ftm pts) — Hazeltine 1 1-2 3, Zellmer 5 1-2 13, Schaffner 4 2-2 12, Langer 3 0-0 6, McKillips 7 3-4 18, Schuman 0 2-4 2, Fox 2 0-0 4, Johnson 2 0-3 4, Kittel 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 11-19 64.

Jefferson — Kammer 2 2-2 6, Cisse 1 0-0 3, Altermatt 1 0-0 2, Peterson 2 0-0 6, Schroedl 2 0-0 5, P. Phillips 4 2-2 10, DeBlare 7 3-5 17, Butina 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-9 51.

3-point goals — E (Zellmer 2, Schaffner 2, McKillips 1) 5; J (Peterson 2, Schroedl 1, Cisse 1) 4.

Total fouls — E 13, J 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

2024 Athlete Could Land in Madison Following Excellent Visit

The Wisconsin Badgers football team and staff hosted a versatile athlete recently. The Illinois native, Tysean Griffin, is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class and he has been quite busy lately. Griffin has wasted no time entering the recruiting world, and the Badgers just might have the advantage needed to land him.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year

Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin football lands exciting 2024 commitment

Wisconsin football grew its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday with the commitment of three-star tight end Rob Booker II. Booker announced his commitment on Twitter. Home grown! Let’s do this thing Badger nation!!!!🦡👐❤️ #Committed @CoachFick @GinoGuidugli @CoachPhilLongo @RealMikeMurph https://t.co/eb5MnrI43Z.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Standing the test of time

Flanked by a development, Kurtz Woods in the Town of Grafton has remained untouched and is the first forest in Ozaukee County to be named to the Old-Growth Forest Network. A CREW FROM the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, (from left) Megan Manning, Josh Schlicht, Kira Dayton and Dave Sedlacek, left Kurtz Woods Friday after an afternoon of cutting buckthorn, an invasive species. Land Trust staff members will lead tours through Kurtz Woods Sunday following a 5 p.m. ceremony marking the property’s induction in the the Old-Growth Forest Network. Photo by Sam Arendt.
GRAFTON, WI
Channel 3000

Evers appoints Waukesha Co. assistant DA to fill vacant Dodge Co. DA role

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a new district attorney in Dodge County after the previous district attorney resigned. Andrea Will will be taking over for Kurt Klomberg, who resigned in January after 12 years in the role, saying he couldn't continue as the only full-time prosecutor in an office that has seen a series of resignations and retirements in recent years.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

2-3-23 fdl county high speed chase

Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started about 9pm Wednesday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on northbound Interstate 41 near Church Road. The chase ended shortly after the vehicle exited 41 at Hickory Street in the city of Fond du Lac and the driver, a 25 year old Milwaukee man was arrested at gunpoint.
FOND DU LAC, WI
oregonobserver.com

The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
KEWASKUM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the McFarland fisherman who died after his ATV fell through the ice at Lake Waubesa over the weekend. The medical examiner identified him as Richard Knuteson and indicated its preliminary investigation showed the 45-year-old...
MCFARLAND, WI
Channel 3000

Police investigating robbery at north Madison bank

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a bank was robbed last week on the city's north side. Officers were sent to the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday. Employees reported that a man walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He then left the area with cash.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound

I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
MINERAL POINT, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
314
Followers
666
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy