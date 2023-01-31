Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utrockets.com
Toledo to Host CMU Saturday Night in Sixth-Annual Rockets for Life Game
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball (16-6, 7-2 MAC) looks to extend its winning streak to seven games when it hosts Central Michigan (8-14, 3-6 MAC) on Saturday, Feb. 4 as part of the sixth-annual Rockets for Life contest. The Rockets are in sole possession of third place in the Mid-American Conference standings, one game behind Kent State (18-4, 8-1) and Akron (16-6, 8-1). The Zips host the Golden Flashes on Friday night in James A. Rhodes Arena.
utrockets.com
Rockets Hold Off Ohio, 66-55, for Fifth Straight Win
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team won its fifth straight game on Saturday, a 66-55 victory over Ohio in front of 4,527 fans at Savage Arena. The win improves the Rockets' record to 17-4 and 8-2 in Mid-American Conference play, while the Bobcats drop to 4-17 and 2-8 against MAC foes. Toledo kept pace with first-place Bowling Green (9-1) and Ball State (9-1) in the MAC standings and is now two games up on Kent State (6-4) after the Golden Flashes lost to Ball State on Saturday.
utrockets.com
Lou Trois Posts Second-Fastest Indoor Mile in Toledo History at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Junior Lou Trois ran the second-fastest indoor mile time in school history to lead a group of five Toledo runners on the final day of Notre Dame's Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday. Trois crossed the finish line with a time of 4:39.09, also her personal-best time.
utrockets.com
Rockets to Open Spring Season in Florida
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women's golf team will open its spring season next week when it heads south to Lakewood Ranch, Fla. for Bowling Green's Falcon Florida Invitational. The tournament will be held on Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 6-7 at the par-72, 6,069-yard Royal Lakes Golf Course at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.
utrockets.com
Toledo Heads to Indianapolis for Road Matchup
Toledo, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team has one match on its calendar this weekend, a trip across the state boarder to Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Feb. 3. to take on IUPUI. The Rockets and Jaguars will play at 3:00 p.m. in the West Indy Racquet Club. "This...
Comments / 0