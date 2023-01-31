TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team won its fifth straight game on Saturday, a 66-55 victory over Ohio in front of 4,527 fans at Savage Arena. The win improves the Rockets' record to 17-4 and 8-2 in Mid-American Conference play, while the Bobcats drop to 4-17 and 2-8 against MAC foes. Toledo kept pace with first-place Bowling Green (9-1) and Ball State (9-1) in the MAC standings and is now two games up on Kent State (6-4) after the Golden Flashes lost to Ball State on Saturday.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO