boldsky.com
Who Should Avoid Eating Garlic?
Garlic has numerous benefits. An essential ingredient in cuisines across the globe as well as a widely used home remedy, garlic has a myriad of uses. A common ingredient in Indian cooking, garlic has several health benefits, including treating colds and cancer. Not only does garlic strengthen your immune system...
boldsky.com
Can Beetroot Juice Make Muscles Stronger? How To Make Beet Juice
Beetroot is a great source of fibre, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C, among other essential nutrients. It has been found that beetroot juice and beetroots have a number of health benefits, including improved blood flow, lowered blood pressure, and improved exercise performance. Recent studies suggest that...
boldsky.com
Can Concussions Increase Dementia Risk? If So, How Many?
Dementia is a progressive form of memory decline that results in deterioration of thinking ability. Alzheimer's disease is the leading cause of dementia. It is one of the most dangerous conditions that can seriously interfere with people's daily lives. It is characterised by a series of symptoms that deplete a...
boldsky.com
Santoshi Ma Vrat: Know The Benefits, Wealth Remedies,And Things To Avoid
Lord Ganesha's and his wives Riddhi and Siddhi, are the parents of Goddess Santoshi Ma whose family knows no dearth of Wealth and food and she is known to bestow the same, Hence she is named as Santoshi Ma. As per scriptures, Friday is earmarked for the celebrations and observances associated with both Lakshmi and Santoshi Ma.. Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, and hence anyone who fasts or worships Maa Santoshi on Friday accrues the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Maa Santoshi throughout life.
boldsky.com
Remedies For Ulcer: Can Turmeric And Traditional Chinese Remedy Help Ease The Pain?
A stomach ulcer is a painful sore that lines the stomach of an individual. Peptic ulcers are ulcers which form in the stomach, while duodenal ulcers occur in the intestine, particularly the duodenum. While there is no concrete evidence that the stress of modern life or a steady diet of...
boldsky.com
Anxiety Attack During Pregnancy: What To Do
During pregnancy, you may experience a roller-coaster of emotions. Some women rejoice when they feel every flutter and kick, marvelling at how their bodies are changing. Other women, however, find pregnancy difficult, experiencing severe fatigue, mood changes, and constant anxiety. As time passes, you may find that your thoughts spiral...
boldsky.com
Amazing Health Benefits Of Elephant Foot Yam: Is It Safe For Pregnant Women?
Elephant foot yam, also known as jimikand, is a high protein and carbohydrate vegetable rich in zinc, phosphorous, potassium, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, and calcium. Additionally, it contains phenols, alkaloids, and flavonoids that play an important role in the proper functioning of the body. Additionally, it is nutrient dense and contains negligible amounts of fat and water.
boldsky.com
Can Baby Bottles Cause Tooth Decay? How To Prevent Baby Bottle Tooth Decay?
As the name suggests, baby bottle tooth decay is a term that refers to tooth decay in infants and young children. It may also be referred to as infant caries, early childhood caries (ECC) or bottle mouth [1]. In infants who consume milk or formula, as well as artificially sweetened...
boldsky.com
Is There A Substitute For Baby Diapers? Safe And Eco-friendly Alternatives To Diapers
While diapers are very helpful for parents, they are not completely free from problems. The biggest problem that diapers can pose to both the child and the parent is a rash that can often become infectious. Therefore, finding alternative for diapers is very important so that the child stay comfortable...
boldsky.com
What Makes Children Picky Eaters? Tips For Parents To Handle Them
According to research, 20% of parents report that their 2- to 5-year-old children are picky eaters. Although it is developmentally acceptable, if left unaddressed, it could result in the following issues:. 1. Nutritional Deficiencies: Picky eating can lack essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. 2. Poor Growth: Children who are picky...
