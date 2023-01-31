Lord Ganesha's and his wives Riddhi and Siddhi, are the parents of Goddess Santoshi Ma whose family knows no dearth of Wealth and food and she is known to bestow the same, Hence she is named as Santoshi Ma. As per scriptures, Friday is earmarked for the celebrations and observances associated with both Lakshmi and Santoshi Ma.. Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, and hence anyone who fasts or worships Maa Santoshi on Friday accrues the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Maa Santoshi throughout life.

