Lord Kalabairava as his name itself suggests, controls time and manages it. With a fierce attire that includes Tiger skin, human bones, along with twisted serpent for ornaments, Lord Kalabairava, by the name of Kshetrapala, guards the entire city. Also regarded as the Gram Devata who protects the devotees and safeguards the travellers from all directions. He is the one to pray to if you are intending to travel by the night. You are advised to pray for his blessings before you step outside. Better still, as per the Tamil Siddhars or Sadhus, you offer a cashew garland and ghee diya before setting out for travel.

