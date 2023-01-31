Read full article on original website
Related
boldsky.com
Lord Kalabhairava: Eight Forms, Legends And Benefits Of Kalabhairavashtakam
Lord Kalabairava as his name itself suggests, controls time and manages it. With a fierce attire that includes Tiger skin, human bones, along with twisted serpent for ornaments, Lord Kalabairava, by the name of Kshetrapala, guards the entire city. Also regarded as the Gram Devata who protects the devotees and safeguards the travellers from all directions. He is the one to pray to if you are intending to travel by the night. You are advised to pray for his blessings before you step outside. Better still, as per the Tamil Siddhars or Sadhus, you offer a cashew garland and ghee diya before setting out for travel.
boldsky.com
Kamal Gatta Or Lotus Seeds Mala: Properties, Benefits, And Chanting Procedure
Varieties of Rosaries, used to chant for various deities, can be purchased in specific shops while each type of rosary corresponds to certain deity and is unique in its uses and benefits. Rudraksha rosary is used for the Japa of Lord Shiva or Rudra. Tulsi mala is used by vaishnavaites to for pray to Lord Vishnu. Similarly a rosary made of dried Lotus seeds is used to chant the Mahalaxmi Japa as she is known to be particularly fond of Lotus Seeds which are oval in shape and black and brown in colour.
boldsky.com
What Does It Indicate When You See God In Your Dreams?
Dreams happen for many reasons. It may be that you were preoccupied with this thought the entire day and hence it appears in your dream. This is purely a psychological game your subconscious is playing with you. There are certain dreams specifically meant to give you specific results. A snake biting you could mean you will get wealthy soon.
boldsky.com
Aditya Hrudayam: Chanting Procedure, Benefits, And Associated Astrological Remedies
Aditya Hrudayam was the secret stotra, dedicated to Sun that was taught to Lord Rama by Muni Agastya, just before the final battle was waged by Rama against Ravana. Just when Rama was exhausted due to continuous warfare with Ravana, and when Ravana seemed to grow invincible, this stotra infused new energy into Rama. By reciting it three times Rama was able to subdue Ravana for ever. Found in Yuddhakanda of Ramayana, this Stotra for Sun God, comes in a set of 13 slokas chanting which one would be freed of Karma, sorrows, troubles and lives on blissfully for a long time.
Comments / 0