Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that...
Surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations is given a warning
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa has been given a warning due to allegations of incompetence and sexual harassment. (Photo via Canva) A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
Flurries possible across Minnesota over the weekend, impactful system next week?
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a fast-moving system will pass across the state on Saturday night with an associated cold front, but it doesn`t look particularly strong and moisture is limited. They say some flurries are possible mainly to our north with accumulating snow unlikely. Monday through Thursday they say...
Venning's 17 lead Saint Bonaventure over Dayton 68-59
OLEAN, N.Y. — Led by Chad Venning's 17 points, the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies defeated the Dayton Flyers 68-59. The Bonnies are now 13-11 on the season, while the Flyers fell to 15-9.
Calvin, Noel power Wright State over Robert Morris 82-67
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Trey Calvin scored 24 points and Brandon Noel notched a double-double to lead Wright State to an 82-67 victory over Robert Morris. Calvin sank 10 of 19 shots and all three of his foul shots for the Raiders (14-11, 7-7 Horizon League). Noel finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Tim Finke 11 points. Enoch Cheeks finished with 21 points and three steals to pace the Colonials (11-14, 6-8).
