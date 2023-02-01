New ambulance service starts in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Empire Ambulance will no longer serve residents in the city of Cohoes. The company has been running in the city for more than 30 years, but their contract was bought out by another company.

Ambulnz purchased the contract and will begin serving the city of Cohoes at midnight Jan. 31. Ambulnz officials said they are working on a contract with the city. They said in a statement:

“Ambulnz is currently working with the City of Cohoes on a permanent contract to provide ongoing 911 ambulance service. In the interim period as that contract is finalized, we are pleased to be able to step in to support the City to ensure uninterrupted emergency ambulance response for the people of Cohoes and a smooth transition to a new ambulance service provider for the city.”

