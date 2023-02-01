ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

New ambulance service starts in Cohoes

By Courtney Ward
 2 days ago

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Empire Ambulance will no longer serve residents in the city of Cohoes. The company has been running in the city for more than 30 years, but their contract was bought out by another company.

Ambulnz purchased the contract and will begin serving the city of Cohoes at midnight Jan. 31. Ambulnz officials said they are working on a contract with the city. They said in a statement:

“Ambulnz is currently working with the City of Cohoes on a permanent contract to provide ongoing 911 ambulance service. In the interim period as that contract is finalized, we are pleased to be able to step in to support the City to ensure uninterrupted emergency ambulance response for the people of Cohoes and a smooth transition to a new ambulance service provider for the city.”

NEWS10 ABC

Nothing found after extensive search along Mohawk River

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews from multiple law enforcement agencies were along the Mohawk River throughout the day Thursday after reports of a potential body in the water. After an extensive search, a body was not located. The Niskayuna Police Department says they received a call just before 10:15 Thursday morning after a possible human […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
Q 105.7

Mom of Missing Schenectady Teen Reacts to ‘Rumors’ of Floating Body

Thursday, a body was seen in the Mohawk River, and some thought it could have been missing teen Samantha Humphrey, but her mom seems to think otherwise. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November 25th at around 11 pm and she hasn't been seen since. It's been months, and so far little has turned up in the search for clues, let alone a body.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Broadview FCU donates winter clothes to Albany clothing pantry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless received a significant donation of winter clothes from Broadview Federal Credit Union. Broadview FCU donates clothes every year as part of their code blue effort. The donation comes ahead of extreme winter temperatures and an increased need for shelter and other community resources as the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

