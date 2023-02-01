Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Related
NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Bulls vs. Clippers Game
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls were rightfully upset at this non-call vs. the LA Clippers
DeMar DeRozan’s perfect All-Star response that will fire up Bulls fans
Whether he makes it to the 2023 All-Star NBA Game as a reserve or not, it will not matter as much for Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan as winning games for his team. Asked about his All-Star chances prior to Tuesday night’s home game against Paul George and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers, DeMar DeRozan made it clear that he’s going to be just fine with whatever his All-Star fate will be, noting that at the end of the day, the priority for him is to try to lead the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs.
Yardbarker
Pistons Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Alec Burks
Whether they are being sincere or not, however, remains to be seen, Stein added. In recent weeks, Bogdanovic has been linked to the likes of the Cavaliers, Lakers, Hawks and others. It is believed nearly half the league has placed a call on Bogdanovic. But as Stein wrote, “one league...
Tri-City Herald
Antetokounmpo scores 54 points, Bucks beat Clippers 106-105
Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his most famous 50-point performance by ordering 50 chicken nuggets at a Chick-fil-A drive-through the next day. He already has an idea how to commemorate reaching that plateau for the third time in the last month. Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 54 points in the fourth quarter...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FOX Sports
Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers
Memphis Grizzlies (32-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant meet when Cleveland squares off against Memphis. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.
Clayton News Daily
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
James closes in on scoring record, Lakers rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James just put his head down and repeatedly drove to the basket Thursday night. It was his vintage move. The same late-game philosophy that led to four NBA championships and has him on the precipice of becoming the NBA’s new career scoring champ worked perfectly again at Indiana. James finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and fueled another frantic fourth-quarter rally, helping erase a 14-point deficit to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 victory over the Pacers. He’s now 63 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s career record, 38,387 points.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Tri-City Herald
OKC Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault Gives Update on Chet Holmgren
The Oklahoma City Thunder and their fanbase is collectively awaiting the return of promising prospect Chet Holmgren. After being drafted with the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren has yet to play in a regular NBA game after suffering a Lisfranc injury this past summer. “Projections and predictions...
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Tri-City Herald
Rangers 1B Nathaniel Lowe Says Average Matters
Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has had close to four months to reflect on it. It, in this case, is hitting .300 for a season. It’s still a big deal to him. “I grew up in an era where batting average mattered,” Lowe said recently. “To be one of those guys to be able to eclipse that .300 mark and now realize that no one will take that away from me. I had a year hitting .300 in the Major Leagues. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.”
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA’s Mindset, Preparing For Washington
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about looking past wins and losses, where the Bruins can improve moving forward, Amari Bailey's role upon his return from injury, Jaylen Clark's shooting struggles and what UCLA can expect from Washington on Thursday night.
Comments / 0