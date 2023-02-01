Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Who is Anna Cummins? | Woman identified as body found in Boyle County
After more than a week of testing, the human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky are not Andrea Knabel's. But who is the woman police identified?
WKYT 27
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the...
fox56news.com
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release
Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man accused of ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment using water jugs, belt
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal abuse and illegal sexual act with children under the age of 16. On Jan. 4, the arrest citation said 28-year-old Marquese Oden utilized cruel and unusual punishments involving two children. The citation said he punished the children by having them hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the side for 30 minutes.
WLKY.com
Police looking for 29-year-old man suspected in Oldham County hit-and-run
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police are looking for a 29-year-old man in relation to a hit-and-run that happened last week. Police said on Jan. 24 they responded to a collision on Hwy. 146 in Crestwood that involved a car and a juvenile on a bicycle. They said...
k105.com
Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
WLKY.com
Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
WLKY.com
Oldham County police release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in shootings
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have released photos of the vehicle they believe is involved in two shootings over the weekend. There were two separate shootings over the weekend, but witnesses had described a dark-colored sedan leaving both scenes. The first happened on Saturday. Police were contacted...
Missing Laurel County teen found safe
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death
Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
WLKY.com
Oldham County police may have lead in Pewee Valley shooting thanks to anonymous tip
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police are investigating their first two shootings of the year. Police said that the first one happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday at Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley. They said a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the lower back. Witnesses told police...
WLKY.com
Semi crash on I-71 south in Oldham County caused big delays
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE: The crash is now clear. Expect delays if you're driving on Interstate 71 south in Oldham County. There was a crash Thursday morning and traffic is backed up from the Highway-329 area to past LaGrange. The crash involves a car and a semi. All...
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
WLKY.com
Photos: Shelbyville shoot gives us first glance of Maya Hawke as Flannery O'Connor
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Just a few weeks after it was confirmed that Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya Hawke would be starring in his movie being filmed around Louisville and surrounding areas, we finally have a first look at the actors in action. Watch in the player above: Wildcat filming...
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
k105.com
Mother, boyfriend, charged in death of infant
Two people have been indicted in the death of a Rockcastle County infant. Kentucky State Police said a Rockcastle County Grand Jury on Friday returned indictments for second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal abuse (victim under the age of 12) against the deceased seven-month-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kirsten A. Durham and her then-boyfriend, 32-year-old Johnathon K. Durbin, both of Mt. Vernon.
fox56news.com
Winter emergency kit reminder for Kentuckians
A reminder of what to include in a winter emergency kit as more winter weather comes to Kentucky. A reminder of what to include in a winter emergency kit as more winter weather comes to Kentucky. The Doc Is In: 2/1/23. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the physics of a...
wbontv.com
Shots fired at officers leads to standoff in Estill County before arrest
A large law enforcement presence responded to 110 Old Landing Road in Estill County early Saturday morning January 28, 2023. The incident began with Estill officers attempting to serve a complaint warrant/EP0 on the subject at the address around 12:30 am Saturday. According to officials, the situation quickly escalated when...
