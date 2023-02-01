ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyle County, KY

WKYT 27

Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release

Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Frankfort man accused of ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment using water jugs, belt

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal abuse and illegal sexual act with children under the age of 16. On Jan. 4, the arrest citation said 28-year-old Marquese Oden utilized cruel and unusual punishments involving two children. The citation said he punished the children by having them hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the side for 30 minutes.
FRANKFORT, KY
k105.com

Deputies seize pound of methamphetamine in Nelson Co.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office seized a pound of methamphetamine after a suspect fled a traffic stop. Sunday night at approximately 11:55, a Nelson County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Focus, being driven by 42-year-old Todd W. Carter, of Marion County, at the intersection of Hwy 245 and North 3rd Street in the heart of Bardstown. Carter, though, fled the stop on Hwy 245, as he “ran through multiple red lights and drove into opposing lanes of traffic …,” according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Nelson County detectives break up bogus check scam, put 2 behind bars

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Last fall, in Nelson County, a check was written for over $33,000. But it was bogus, and so too was the business that was in the top left corner. Det. Brandon Teater with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office tells us Zachary McDonald had been taking advantage of people for years. When he was arrested in Bourbon County, investigators say he was there, scamming someone else.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Mother and boyfriend indicted in baby's death

Matthew Stewart Kentucky Sport Boat, and Recreation Show. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cold Winds Continue to Blow. The sun is starting to shine on My Old Kentucky Home as we track another system that tries to swipe our southern counties with another messy mix. WATCH | Thousands of donated...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Semi crash on I-71 south in Oldham County caused big delays

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE: The crash is now clear. Expect delays if you're driving on Interstate 71 south in Oldham County. There was a crash Thursday morning and traffic is backed up from the Highway-329 area to past LaGrange. The crash involves a car and a semi. All...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Mother, boyfriend, charged in death of infant

Two people have been indicted in the death of a Rockcastle County infant. Kentucky State Police said a Rockcastle County Grand Jury on Friday returned indictments for second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal abuse (victim under the age of 12) against the deceased seven-month-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kirsten A. Durham and her then-boyfriend, 32-year-old Johnathon K. Durbin, both of Mt. Vernon.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Winter emergency kit reminder for Kentuckians

A reminder of what to include in a winter emergency kit as more winter weather comes to Kentucky. A reminder of what to include in a winter emergency kit as more winter weather comes to Kentucky. The Doc Is In: 2/1/23. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the physics of a...
KENTUCKY STATE
wbontv.com

Shots fired at officers leads to standoff in Estill County before arrest

A large law enforcement presence responded to 110 Old Landing Road in Estill County early Saturday morning January 28, 2023. The incident began with Estill officers attempting to serve a complaint warrant/EP0 on the subject at the address around 12:30 am Saturday. According to officials, the situation quickly escalated when...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

