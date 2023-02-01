Read full article on original website
KOCO
Leaving sprinklers on during freezing temperatures can be dangerous, Oklahoma City officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — As freezing temperatures stretch across the state, an Oklahoma crew worked to keep the road safes when people forgot to turn off their sprinklers. When sprinklers turn on during freezing temperatures, it can lead to plants and roads freezing. “Especially when the temperature is below 32...
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
Another round of wintry mix possible for Oklahomans
Another round of a wintry mix could impact Oklahomans' driving conditions Wednesday night.
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase.
KOCO
Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning. Oklahoma woke up...
KOCO
Oklahoma’s freeze cause operating issues for local carpet cleaner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s freeze has been expensive for some businesses that can’t operate in freezing weather. For an Oklahoma carpet cleaner, the frozen pipes make for an even bigger headache. "The cold weather, when it gets below freezing, wreaks havoc with all the interworking you have...
OHP Issues Warning To Oklahoma Drivers
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster urges caution while driving as Oklahoma is hit by another winter weather event.
These Are The Two Reasons Why Oklahoma Shuts Down During Winter Weather
It's true, as soon as Oklahoma gets a hint that there will be any kind of winter weather, everything shuts down. Oklahomans flee to the grocery store to stock up on bread and milk. Schools start announcing closures or virtual days. And businesses post on their social media pages about being closed for the safety of their staff.
NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
KOCO
Southern Oklahoma preparing for third round of ice overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Southern Oklahoma is preparing for its third round of ice overnight. It has been a cold, icy week, and we’re not done yet. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said they haven’t had many outages if any, but if that were to change, OG&E is more than ready.
KOCO
OG&E discusses working to keep power on as winter weather hits Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the major concerns whenever winter weather hits is if the power will stay on. KOCO 5 spoke with Aaron Cooper with OG&E about what the electric company is doing to keep the power on. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. Open the video player...
Semi Truck Loses Control On Slick Oklahoma Highway
This week has been interesting, to say the least, for winter weather in Oklahoma. Some areas have received enough ice or sleet to cause slick roads, others, like us here in Southwest Oklahoma, have only received bitterly cold temperatures without much precipitation. So if you're traveling across Oklahoma this week,...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma overnight
A third round of ice is heading into southern Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
A New Leaf helping disabled Oklahomans during winter blast
A Green Country nonprofit is making sure its clients with disabilities enjoy a snow day instead of fearing it.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
KOCO
Overturned semitrailer causes traffic delays on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rollover crash involving a semitrailer caused traffic along Interstate 40 in northern Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes were narrowed between Interstate 235 and Eastern Avenue. Sky 5...
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
