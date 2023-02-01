ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss basketball folds late, falls to Kentucky as losing slide continues

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0mrR_0kYERPm500

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball followed the recipe.

For roughly 30 minutes Tuesday night, the Rebels took care of the basketball. They did not allow the SEC's best offensive rebounding team in Kentucky , paced by renowned rebound vacuum Oscar Tshiebwe, to dominate the glass.

But when the gap in sheer talent is as wide as it was Tuesday at the SJB Pavilion, anything shy of perfection was bound to result in disappointment. Facing a second-half deficit despite their good work, the Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) stopped executing what they'd done so well down the stretch in a 75-66 defeat – their 10th in 11 games.

The Rebels took an early Kentucky (15-7, 6-3) punch and fought to a 32-32 stalemate at the half, but quickly fell behind after the break, with the Wildcats extending out to a 13-point lead with 8:07 to play. Ole Miss never threatened thereafter.

Antonio Reeves carves open Ole Miss defense

Ole Miss did well enough against last season's AP Player of the Year in Tshiebwe, but could not lasso the Wildcats' secondary scorer.

Antonio Reeves finished with a game-high 27 points ‒ more than double his 12.7-points-per-game average.

He delivered most of his damage from beyond the 3-point line, where he finished 6 for 7 on the night as he outperformed the Rebels from beyond the arc by himself.

Reeves proved far from one-dimensional. He paired his spot-up shooting with a strong ability to penetrate the Ole Miss defense, too. His heroism was more than enough to get Kentucky over the line.

MURRELL: Ole Miss basketball vs. Kentucky: Matthew Murrell to miss third straight game with injury

RUFFIN: Ole Miss basketball guard Daeshun Ruffin stepping away from program

FULL UPDATES: Ole Miss basketball score vs. Kentucky: Live updates from SEC clash

Freshmen pace Ole Miss attack

In Matthew Murrell's absence, the Rebels turned to a pair of freshman guards to provide their scoring punch.

Amaree Abram offered a taste of the electricity he showcased in the early season, contributing 17 points to the effort.

Fellow rookie guard TJ Caldwell was good, too. He ended his night with 12 points.

It wasn't enough to keep up. Jayveous McKinnis provided some interior scoring, but the Rebels got little from their other forwards in the defeat.

Both teams forced to play shorthanded

Ole Miss endured a third straight game without Murrell, its leading scorer, on Tuesday. He injured his knee in a Jan. 21 loss to Arkansas.

Kentucky had issues of its own. Double-figure scorer Carson Wallace did not play, and Sahvir Wheeler, who averages 5.5 assists per game, was forced to leave the court early due to injury in the first half but returned for the second.

The Rebels also missed dynamic guard Daeshun Ruffin, who announced pregame he'd be stepping away from the program to focus on his mental and physical health.

Up next

Ole Miss heads to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt on Saturday (12 p.m., SEC Network).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss basketball folds late, falls to Kentucky as losing slide continues

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Power outages grasp north Mississippi after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power and cell phone service are out for a large part of Holly Springs and Marshall County following three days of icy weather.     Thursday morning, William Huddleston checked the generator that’s providing some power to his home in Mt. Pleasant in Marshall County. “Power went off Tuesday morning about five […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Ice Storm Warning issued for Lafayette, Alcorn, Tippah counties

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Lafayette, Alcorn and Tippah counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Union, Yalobusha, Tishomingo, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Calhoun and Grenada counties. Some travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, especially to our Northwest. Temperatures started off cold this morning with breezy weather....
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Dianne Black to run for State Legislature

Turning her attention from a run for Congress in 2022, Olive Branch businesswoman Dianne Black is now running for the state Legislature. Black on Tuesday announced her candidacy for House District 52 state Legislature as a Democrat. House District 52 includes portions of DeSoto and Marshall counties. Black became the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.

COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two Men Arrested In Prentiss County On Drug Charges

On December 16, 2022 36-year-old Walker Reynolds of Jumpertown and 39-year-old Charles Strickland of Booneville were arrested after a traffic stop by Mississippi Highway Patrol. NMNU Agent Grady Smith and Taylor Walker assisted in the traffic stop. Stricklan was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Meth (less than 2...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley Woman Charged With Felony Theft

A Water Valley woman faces felony shoplifting and theft charges. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with...
WATER VALLEY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy