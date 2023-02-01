Read full article on original website
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.
MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped, leaving survivors wondering if that help […] The post Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
Dubois Co. set to receive $84K in grant money to improve roads
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Biden Administration has announced $1.8 million is going to the state of Indiana to improve roads. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including 10 grants for communities in Indiana.
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release
Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to...
Police: Man wanted in Kentucky taken into custody, charged in Mason County, W.Va.
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted on multiple charges in Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, police said. Fredrick L. Alexander, 45, was wanted in Kentucky on charges of burglary and theft, according to the Mason Police Department. Alexander was taken into custody...
Attorney General Cameron Launches ‘Operation Fight Fentanyl’ Initiative to Combat Opioid Epidemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (February 1, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced the launch of an initiative to combat the opioid epidemic titled “Operation Fight Fentanyl.” The initiative will aid Attorney General Cameron’s office in tackling the opioid epidemic by hearing from law enforcement, legislators, stakeholders, and community members regarding the impact of illicit fentanyl on communities across the Commonwealth.
Non-profit providing free prom dresses for Ky. students in need
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Prom is a big night for any high school student, but usually that big night comes at a big cost. Cinderella’s Closet of Western Kentucky is a group dedicated to easing that cost. It started in 2006 over in eastern Kentucky, and it expanded to...
New lawsuit describes conditions at youth detention center as inhumane, borderline sadistic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A damning lawsuit has been filed in court based on numerous allegations against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice. It was filed on behalf of two former employees at the youth detention facility in Adair County. In the documents they describe conditions and specific incidents as...
What medical conditions qualify for medical marijuana possession in Kentucky?
These are the medical conditions that can provide a medical pardon for use of marijuana in Kentucky.
64-year-old man reported missing in Kentucky
Suspect arrested in connection with October murder …. An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year. Nashville vs. TN Legislature: Councilmembers worry …. Nashville's mayor promised that people who live in Music City won't pay for a new Titans stadium, but some Metro...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
New group pushes for more Black history in Kentucky classrooms
The Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky will provide resources and training for teachers to help students learn more about Black history.
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Mt. Vernon Police Dept. reporting fake money in area
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mount Vernon Police Department is warning people about fake money circulating in the area. According to a post on their Facebook page, the police department has been receiving complaints about counterfeit $100 bills. They are asking that everyone be on the lookout for them.
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
‘Desperate need’ for more Kentucky Baptist pastors, says pastoral trainer
GRAYSON, Ky. (KT) – Josh Schmidt does not consider himself to be the best person to lead a pastoral training group since he only has six years of ministry experience. But he said the need for Kentucky Baptist pastors is massive, especially in the eastern part of the state. So he's doing what he can to equip the called.
Dollar General expands into health care
Dollar General Corp., a Scottsville, Kentucky-born company that moved its headquarters to suburban Nashville but has become ubiquitous across the commonwealth, has expanded into health care. The retailer has established two mobile clinics at Clarksville, Tennessee, which sits on the Kentucky border at Fort Campbell, and one at Cumberland Furnace,...
Indiana State Police seize 10 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana State Police seized ten pounds of marijuana that was headed to Massachusetts from California in a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened on Monday morning, Jan. 30, in Steuben County. The two men inside the Mercedes SUV told the trooper they were headed to Massachusetts from...
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
