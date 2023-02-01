ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Fox 59

Murder suspect released before prosecutors could add charges

Murder suspect released before prosecutors could …. Whether you have casual date plans like a movie or special plans that include a fancy dinner or event, you're going to want to look your best for that special someone!. Danielle Parker with the Fashion Mall joined FOX59 this morning with some...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Indiana

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
CARMEL, IN
FOX Sports

Pacers face the Kings on 4-game skid

Sacramento Kings (29-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Pacers take on Sacramento. The Pacers have gone 16-11 in home games. Indiana has a 7-14 record in games decided by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

IndyCar drops double points for Indy 500

Winning the Indianapolis 500 will no longer propel the victory to a strong position in the championship due to the double points that have been awarded for the better part of a decade. In a new twist for 2023, the Indy 500 will offer standard points for the field. “For...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IHSAA boys basketball top performers: Huge week for Mr. Basketball contender, records fall

Get your votes in by noon Friday for the high school boys basketball player of the week for Jan. 23-28: Cast your vote at the bottom of this article, or click here to vote. Zayvion Baker, Terre Haute South: Baker had 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 64-59 loss to Bloomington South and went for 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in an 80-73 win over Evansville Bosse.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

