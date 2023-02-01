Read full article on original website
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Murder suspect released before prosecutors could add charges
Murder suspect released before prosecutors could …. Whether you have casual date plans like a movie or special plans that include a fancy dinner or event, you're going to want to look your best for that special someone!. Danielle Parker with the Fashion Mall joined FOX59 this morning with some...
Kings center Domantas Sabonis has no hard feelings as he returns to Indiana to face Pacers
Domantas Sabonis will visit the Pacers for the first time since the Kings acquired him in a trade for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield.
Turner finds security in new deal, Pacers add flexibility
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner grew tedious of the semiannual trade rumors. Each February and each summer in recent years, the 6-foot-11 former Texas star would hear and see his name linked to a new deal. Virtually every time, Turner explained his preference was to stay with the team that drafted him […]
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Mike Woodson Canceled Recruiting Visit To Purdue After Conversation With Bob Knight
Mike Woodson has been around the Indiana-Purdue rivalry as a high school recruit, college athlete and now as the Hoosiers' coach. Ahead of Saturday's game, Woodson shared stories and thoughts on the history of the rivalry.
The second richest man in Indiana
Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
Infant Boy Dies Month After Woman Allegedly Kidnapped Him and His Twin Brother
An infant has died a month after police recovered him and his twin brother from an alleged kidnapper. Though authorities did not initially explain how Ky’Air Thomas died, a family member reportedly said that the boys’ mother was feeding them and there was an accident. “I am like...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month
1. Briergate - Indianapolis. If you are looking for an affordable one-bedroom apartment in the city, Briergate has units available starting at $635 a month. Furthermore, residents enjoy partially paid utilities like water, heat, trash removal, and sewer.
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
Insider: What new Carolina coach Frank Reich believes went wrong for him with Colts
The coach the Colts are in the middle of replacing is already on to his next job. Former Colts head coach Frank Reich was introduced as the next head coach of the Panthers on Tuesday, formally taking over in Carolina just three months after he was fired in Indianapolis. Reich...
Pacers face the Kings on 4-game skid
Sacramento Kings (29-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Pacers take on Sacramento. The Pacers have gone 16-11 in home games. Indiana has a 7-14 record in games decided by...
IndyCar drops double points for Indy 500
Winning the Indianapolis 500 will no longer propel the victory to a strong position in the championship due to the double points that have been awarded for the better part of a decade. In a new twist for 2023, the Indy 500 will offer standard points for the field. “For...
Pacers vs. Lakers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
This Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.27 points per game. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while Indiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.
IHSAA boys basketball top performers: Huge week for Mr. Basketball contender, records fall
Get your votes in by noon Friday for the high school boys basketball player of the week for Jan. 23-28: Cast your vote at the bottom of this article, or click here to vote. Zayvion Baker, Terre Haute South: Baker had 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 64-59 loss to Bloomington South and went for 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in an 80-73 win over Evansville Bosse.
Wow! Isaiah Jackson throws down vicious dunk for Pacers vs. Lakers
Isaiah Jackson makes a highlight play in a game involving LeBron James. The second-year Indiana Pacers big man concluded the third quarter by literally throwing down a putback dunk to give Indiana a 96-84 lead. He timed a missed 3-pointer by teammate Chris Duarte perfectly. Jackson had fallen behind Daniel Theis, who made his...
