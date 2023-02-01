ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Reportedly Reached Out To Prominent Coach

Nick Saban is currently looking for a new offensive and defensive coordinator. It's not known who Saban will hire for both gigs, but he has reportedly reached out to former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt for the DC job.  According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, no offer has been made to ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Sooners the unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
NORMAN, OK
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Report: Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruit Down To 2 Schools

A top defensive recruit in the 2023 class has narrowed his list of schools down to two.  According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, five-star edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor has cut his list down to South Carolina and Oregon.  If Harbor were to commit to South Carolina, it would be the ...
COLUMBIA, SC
RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

