This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Arctic front sweeps through central Indiana Thursday night

Arctic front sweeps through central Indiana Thursday night

The Thursday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. 2 people shot on Wixshire Drive. Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Family searching for justice

A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Working with Miss Sugar Ray. Sherman makes some...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Accused mother-daughter bank robbers now face federal charges

Accused mother-daughter bank robbers now face federal charges

An accused serial bank robber and her daughter now face federal charges in connection with multiple bank robberies in the Indianapolis area.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Groundhogs at Oliver's Woods

Groundhogs at Oliver's Woods

Did you know groundhogs can be found in Indiana? Specifically, at Oliver's Woods, a nature preserve managed by the central Indiana land trust that's located in an unexpected spot. Whiter River Steward with the Central Indiana Land Trust Grace van Kan joins us to share what visitors can expect.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Best of the week; Cold shot tomorrow

Best of the week; Cold shot tomorrow

By the afternoon, increased sunshine and a southwesterly wind will help to drive the milder air, as temperatures return to the lower 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a woman and a teenage male inside […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars

Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down.
