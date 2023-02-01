Read full article on original website
Fox 59
IMPD investigates several self-defense and non-criminal homicides to start 2023
One man is dead following a attempted home invasion on Indy's near northwest side. IMPD reports the number of self-defense and non-criminal homicides has risen dramatically so far this year. IMPD investigates several self-defense and non-criminal …. One man is dead following a attempted home invasion on Indy's near northwest...
Fox 59
IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder
When Hubbard went in front of a Bail Commissioner, before prosecutors had a chance to review his case, the 20-year-old qualified for $150 bond, which he made and was back out on the street in time for lunch. IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make …. When Hubbard...
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
Fox 59
Arctic front sweeps through central Indiana Thursday night
The Thursday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Arctic front sweeps through central Indiana Thursday …. The Thursday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. 2 people shot on Wixshire Drive. Two people were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. Home...
2 convicted in nationwide scheme involving Indianapolis car lots
Following a six-day trial, a federal jury found 47-year-old Brian Fenner, of Indianapolis, and 63-year-old Dennis Birkley, of Wisconsin, guilty of one count of conspiracy, 14 counts of fraud and three counts of money laundering.
Fox 59
Family searching for justice
A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Working with Miss Sugar Ray. Sherman makes some...
Fox 59
Lebanon elementary schools getting ready for changes thanks to capital referendum money
Boone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in central Indiana, and its schools are trying to keep up and prepare. Lebanon elementary schools getting ready for changes …. Boone County is one of the fastest-growing counties in central Indiana, and its schools are trying to keep up and prepare.
Indy's witness assistance program aims to break the code of silence
The city of Indianapolis spent $200,000 in 2022 to help witnesses keep themselves and their families safe before they testify in court.
Fox 59
Accused mother-daughter bank robbers now face federal charges
An accused serial bank robber and her daughter now face federal charges in connection with multiple bank robberies in the Indianapolis area. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/accused-mother-daughter-bank-robbers-now-face-federal-charges/. Accused mother-daughter bank robbers now face federal …. An accused serial bank robber and her daughter now face federal charges in connection with multiple bank robberies in...
Fox 59
Groundhogs at Oliver's Woods
Did you know groundhogs can be found in Indiana? Specifically, at Oliver's Woods, a nature preserve managed by the central Indiana land trust that's located in an unexpected spot. Whiter River Steward with the Central Indiana Land Trust Grace van Kan joins us to share what visitors can expect. Groundhogs...
Fox 59
Best of the week; Cold shot tomorrow
By the afternoon, increased sunshine and a southwesterly wind will help to drive the milder air, as temperatures return to the lower 40s. By the afternoon, increased sunshine and a southwesterly wind will help to drive the milder air, as temperatures return to the lower 40s. Indiana bill launches study...
Fox 59
1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after reported break-in
One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. 1 person shot, killed on near northwest side after …. One person was killed early Thursday in a shooting after a homeowner reported a break-in on the near...
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side. IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m. Police found a woman and a teenage male inside […]
Fox 59
Prosecutors argue against granting bail request for Delphi murders suspect
Ahead of an upcoming bail hearing, Carroll County prosecutors doubled down on their request for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to remain in custody without bond. Prosecutors argue against granting bail request for …. Ahead of an upcoming bail hearing, Carroll County prosecutors doubled down on their request for Delphi...
Fox 59
Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on Indy’s south side that also took the life of a pet dog. Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on …. A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a...
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
