Baraboo, WI

fox47.com

City of Madison issues over 300 tickets during snow emergency, over 1,000 this season

MADISON, Wis. -- Over 300 people woke up to an unwanted message during the snow emergency in Madison over the weekend. The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening, which remained in effect through Monday night. The emergency came as crews took days to clean up after a storm that dropped upwards of six inches of snow across the area.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Carbon monoxide alarm leads to discovery of attic fire

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Saturday, and soon learned they were dealing with much more than gas. Crews were called to the 600 block of Gilmore Street just after 11:20 p.m. The homeowner told firefighters that they were without heat following a power surge that knocked out furnaces around the neighborhood.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Love is Love. Local event focuses on mental health resources for LGBTQ+ youth

The phrase "love is love" may not mean much to you. But, for someone who doesn't feel loved, it could be a lifesaver. That's why a local event called Love is Love needs your help. It's a fundraiser to support LGBTQ+ kids and teens and boost mental health resources. It's also the passion project of a Madison man who knows all too well what happens when someone doesn't get that kind of help.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour

MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

East-La Follette basketball game postponed due to safety concerns

MADISON, Wis. -- Tuesday's boy's basketball game between Madison East and La Follette High School is postponed due to safety concerns, Madison Metropolitan School District officials announced. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the concerns stem from an altercation among students at La Follette. LeMonds said police were called to the...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Open enrollment for 2023-24 school year begins Feb. 6

MADISON, Wis. -- A new school year is still quite a few months away, but getting ready for the new year starts much sooner. For families getting ready for that first first day of school, open enrollment for the 2023-24 year begins Feb. 6. Applications can be found online here and should be completed by April 28.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Dane County launches resource to ease use of federal green energy incentives

MADISON, Wis. -- Many Wisconsinites may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of incentives to go green at home and on the road and not even know it. In an effort to make it easier for residents to navigate a new collection of federal funds, Dane County's Office of Energy & Climate Change has set up a new webpage with information on the numerous grants, rebates and tax credits that individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments are eligible for via the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.
DANE COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

UW System releases results of free speech survey

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- On the heels of the release of a system-wide free speech survey, UW System President Jay Rothman sat down with a bipartisan panel of free speech experts Wednesday to discuss the results and what university leaders can do to promote civil dialogue on campuses. The 97-page report...
MADISON, WI

