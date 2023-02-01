The phrase "love is love" may not mean much to you. But, for someone who doesn't feel loved, it could be a lifesaver. That's why a local event called Love is Love needs your help. It's a fundraiser to support LGBTQ+ kids and teens and boost mental health resources. It's also the passion project of a Madison man who knows all too well what happens when someone doesn't get that kind of help.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO