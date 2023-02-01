Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox47.com
City of Madison will "spot-salt" areas of packed, frozen snow on roads Thursday
MADISON, Wis. -- The City of Madison says it will take advantage of a brief warm-up before temperatures plunge again at the end of the week to try to remove tightly-packed snow left behind from last weekend. Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines says city crews will begin "spot-salting" the areas of...
fox47.com
City of Madison issues over 300 tickets during snow emergency, over 1,000 this season
MADISON, Wis. -- Over 300 people woke up to an unwanted message during the snow emergency in Madison over the weekend. The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening, which remained in effect through Monday night. The emergency came as crews took days to clean up after a storm that dropped upwards of six inches of snow across the area.
fox47.com
Furnaces, appliances still fried after Friday power surge, customers wonder who's liable
MADISON, Wis. -- Like many across Madison's west side Friday night, Max Kuhns and Brian Tennant heard the same ominous sounds. “A couple of big pops and flashes,” Kuhns recalled. “There were a couple of popping sounds and then it went dark,” said Tennant. According to MG&E, about...
fox47.com
Carbon monoxide alarm leads to discovery of attic fire
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm on Saturday, and soon learned they were dealing with much more than gas. Crews were called to the 600 block of Gilmore Street just after 11:20 p.m. The homeowner told firefighters that they were without heat following a power surge that knocked out furnaces around the neighborhood.
fox47.com
Man charged in deadly Iowa County shooting says gun went off accidentally
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A 34-year-old Iowa County man charged in the deadly shooting of a woman last week told deputies the gun accidentally went off when he was picking it up, a criminal complaint in the case says. Timothy Sontic, of rural Spring Green, is charged with one felony...
fox47.com
East Elementary School in Jefferson closed Thursday due to water main issue
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- East Elementary School in Jefferson will be closed Thursday due to a water main issue, the School District of Jefferson said. The school is without water due to the issue and repairs are needed, the district said in an email to families. "To ensure that students and...
fox47.com
Newspaper delivery worker arrested after allegedly stealing $10,000 in altered checks
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a newspaper delivery worker for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars' worth of checks from mailboxes on his route. The sheriff's department says deputies have recently been investigating a number of fraud complaints from across northeast Dane County. Investigators...
fox47.com
Love is Love. Local event focuses on mental health resources for LGBTQ+ youth
The phrase "love is love" may not mean much to you. But, for someone who doesn't feel loved, it could be a lifesaver. That's why a local event called Love is Love needs your help. It's a fundraiser to support LGBTQ+ kids and teens and boost mental health resources. It's also the passion project of a Madison man who knows all too well what happens when someone doesn't get that kind of help.
fox47.com
Lil Wayne coming to Madison as part of 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
MADISON, Wis. -- One of the biggest names in rap history is coming to Madison this spring, with tickets going on sale later this week. Live Nation announced Tuesday that Lil Wayne will be performing at The Sylvee on April 8, 2023 as part of his 28-city nationwide "Welcome to Tha Carter" tour, which starts in Minneapolis on April 4.
fox47.com
East-La Follette basketball game postponed due to safety concerns
MADISON, Wis. -- Tuesday's boy's basketball game between Madison East and La Follette High School is postponed due to safety concerns, Madison Metropolitan School District officials announced. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the concerns stem from an altercation among students at La Follette. LeMonds said police were called to the...
fox47.com
Madison police investigating after man with stab wound dropped off at hospital
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at a hospital with a stab wound last week. Officers were called to the hospital just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police said the 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made as...
fox47.com
Open enrollment for 2023-24 school year begins Feb. 6
MADISON, Wis. -- A new school year is still quite a few months away, but getting ready for the new year starts much sooner. For families getting ready for that first first day of school, open enrollment for the 2023-24 year begins Feb. 6. Applications can be found online here and should be completed by April 28.
fox47.com
Dane County launches resource to ease use of federal green energy incentives
MADISON, Wis. -- Many Wisconsinites may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of incentives to go green at home and on the road and not even know it. In an effort to make it easier for residents to navigate a new collection of federal funds, Dane County's Office of Energy & Climate Change has set up a new webpage with information on the numerous grants, rebates and tax credits that individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments are eligible for via the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.
fox47.com
UW System releases results of free speech survey
OSHKOSH, Wis. -- On the heels of the release of a system-wide free speech survey, UW System President Jay Rothman sat down with a bipartisan panel of free speech experts Wednesday to discuss the results and what university leaders can do to promote civil dialogue on campuses. The 97-page report...
Comments / 0