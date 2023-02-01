Read full article on original website
KaSia Matuszczak (MAKSIA79)
1d ago
Ummmmm mom had nothing to do with this?Moms number one job is to make sure that her baby is safe.....Car seat being improperly put in is her first mistakeSecond, why would you leave a child with an "acquaintance" you don't know? More or less key in the ignition?Again as a parent, as an adult one is supposed to be aware of their surroundings this mother apparently wasn't even aware of here personal space.
Wisconsin woman faces charges after crashing stolen car, killing toddler
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Authorities said a Milwaukee woman did not have a valid license when she was driving a stolen car that crashed, killing a 13-month-old boy who was in the rear seat. Antwineesha Burse, 31, faces a charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. Zarion Robinson’s mother told […]
WISN
15-year-old girl shot at 17th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting of a 15-year-old girl. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Capitol Drive. Police said the 15-year-old was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee police continue to investigate and seek unknown suspect(s).
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Suspect accused of shooting man in the legs over argument about money
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An argument over money leads to a shooting. We do know who the suspect is in this case and need your help to find him. Take a look at the photo of Jonathan Rock. He's 31 years old with tattoos on his neck. Milwaukee police detectives...
WISN
Woman charged in fatal car crash that killed 1-year-old in Milwaukee
On Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately 11 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a crash on N. 35th Street and W. Hope Avenue that killed 13-month-old Zarion Robinson. According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Antwineesha M. Burse was driving the car without a valid driver's license. "Knowing that she...
WISN
One month, eight deadly crashes in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Every week in January, at least one person died in a crash in Milwaukee. Most of the deaths were a result of reckless driving. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner:. A 49-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Jan. 7. A 23-year-old woman died in a...
WXYZ
Baby dies after police say woman steals vehicle with child inside and crashes
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — The family of Zarion Robinson is mourning the one-year-old's death. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says he was in a car seat, in the back seat of a car that was stolen over the weekend. Authorities say the driver, a 31-year-old woman crashed the vehicle, killing Zarion.
Teen injured in shooting on Milwaukee's north side
A teenager was injured in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side on Thursday. It happened near 17th and Capitol around 9:20 p.m.
WISN
Wisconsin man accused of killing South American girlfriend, putting body in suitcase
FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin man is accused of killing his South American girlfriend and disposing her body in a suitcase. On Jan. 22, Colombian authorities say John Poulos, of Franklin, killed 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios. The two reportedly met on a dating app. The details of the killing are...
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County judge attacked outside courthouse
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge was attacked Wednesday morning just outside the courthouse. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a man swore at Judge David Swanson and then grabbed his coat. The man also swung at the judge with a closed fist, but Swanson was able...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man pleads guilty; accused of placing hand on man's neck
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused a 24-year-old man of stealing his neighbor's bike. The incident occurred near 25th and Becher in Milwaukee on Oct. 10, 2022. The 24-year-old man, who has special needs, denied the theft. Police say Walczykowski detained the 24-year-old Milwaukee man – in part, by grabbing his neck.
Suspects wanted: 2 men pretended to be officers to break into home, sheriff says
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is seeking two men in connection to a home invasion that occurred on Saturday.
wlip.com
Kenosha Headlines: Man Allegedly Flees Police, Is Tasered; Fire Leaves Parish Office Unusable
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after police allege that he attempted to flee Tuesday. It started with a traffic stop around 4:45 PM on 50th Street just east of 22nd Avenue in Kenosha. Scanner reports indicated that the suspect fled on foot from the stop and was tasered...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; Crowley orders flags at half-staff
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has ordered all flags at the courthouse to fly at half-staff from Feb. 3-5 in honor of John Manka. Manka, a Milwaukee County snowplow driver, died after a crash while on duty in January. It happened near Interstate 41 and Beloit Road. Family...
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man killed in crash with stolen vehicle, suspects fled scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
wlip.com
Update Provided in Zion High School Shooting Incident
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have provided a brief update on a shooting that took place just outside the Zion-Benton High School. The incident took place in a parking lot on Tuesday night near the conclusion of a basketball game between the Zion and Waukegan High Schools. No one was injured by gunfire, but two vehicles were damaged, and one person was injured after being inadvertently trampled by the crowd trying to avoid the situation. Officials say the suspected shooter has only been described as a black male wearing all black. An investigation into the case is ongoing, with police saying they are following up on several leads.
CBS 58
MPD long-term missing: 15-year-old Joniah Walker, last seen June 2022
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a long-term missing 15-year-old. According to police, Joniah A. Walker was last seen on June 23, 2022 in Milwaukee. Police describe Walker as an African American female, standing 5 ft. tall, weighing 100 lbs., with black...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, speeding driver in stolen car ran red light: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 65, was killed in a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 30 when the car he was riding in was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Milwaukee was speeding south on 27th Street and failed to stop for a red light, slamming into the victim's car which was being driven west on Vliet Street. The driver of the car that was hit, a 26-year-old man, was hurt in the crash.
WISN
Drone video shows man walking across I-94, fleeing from crash scene
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol drone video captured a man crossing Interstate 94 on foot Monday morning while running away from the scene of the crash. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said deputies were alerted to a car driving southbound on I-94 weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023
Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
