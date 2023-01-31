Read full article on original website
Generator Company Generac Getting Into Home EV Charging Game, Could It Help The Stock Rebound?
The leading generator company had shares slide in 2022. The company is diversifying into clean energy, which could help increase revenue and market opportunities. One of the hardest-hit stocks in 2022 that is a member of the S&P 500 was Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC. The stock was the subject of several short reports in 2022 and saw shares fall more than 50% during the calendar year.
Honda Aims To Expand Hydrogen Business With External Sales Of Next-Generation Fuel Cell System
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC plans to launch a fuel cell vehicle (FCEV) model equipped with the next-generation fuel cell system in 2024, jointly developed with General Motors Company GM. The next-generation fuel cell system, which leverages the knowledge, know-how and economies of scale of both companies, will reduce the...
How Are Fuel Price Increases Affecting Grocery Prices?
Consumers are spending more money on food, both in supermarkets and restaurants. Fuel prices are at an all-time high, causing distribution costs to soar. As a result, suppliers charge restaurants and food stores more money for the same services, and these retailers have to increase their prices.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
Top Speed
Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
gcaptain.com
‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO
HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
150 armored electric vehicles hitting US streets for the future of secure cash delivery
EVs are making their way into every crevice of the economy. The latest is armored electric vehicles, as the cash-handling industry moves to reduce emissions. Cash delivery giant Loomis says it’s expanding its partnership with Xos, ordering an additional 150 armored EVs to use for US operations. Loomis orders...
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
supplychainquarterly.com
New Jersey truck fleet says Freightliner tractors will deliver safety as well as freight
The material handling and transportation provider Bettaway Supply Chain Services says the eight new Cascadia Class 8 tractors it bought this week from Freightliner will deliver more than just cargo-pulling power, also providing a jump in road safety for the company’s drivers. New Jersey-based Bettaway said the trucks offer...
marinelink.com
Planning Starts on Series of 10 Ammonia Fueled Bulk Carriers
WinGD and CMB.TECH announced plans to collaborate on a fleet of ammonia fuelled bulk carriers. The pair signed an agreement on the development of ammonia-fuelled two-stroke engines, aiming to install the ammonia dual-fuel X72DF engine on a series of ten x 210,000 DWT bulk carriers to be built at a Chinese shipyard in 2025 and 2026.
Top Speed
Here's What Needs To Happen For Hydrogen Cars To Take Off (And, Why EVs Hold Them Back)
The technology in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (HFCEVs) is impressive and has a great deal of potential. They also have several advantages over traditional EVs like longer range and quicker charging or refueling. There are however several things that need to happen with the technology if hydrogen-powered cars are going to take off. Right now hydrogen takes a lot of fossil fuel to create, and it's expensive. There is also a lack of hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Most of all, the thing that may be holding back HFCEVs is the success of non-hydrogen electric vehicles. People need a solid reason to ditch their Teslas and until a compelling argument is made, hydrogen-powered vehicles will linger in obscurity.
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Over $1 Billion Now Available to Convert Bus Fleets to Cleaner Fuels
States, local governments and tribes can now apply for nearly $1.7 billion in federal funding through a pair of grant programs geared toward transitioning the nation's bus fleets to cleaner fuels, like electric or hydrogen power. The money, available under the 2021 infrastructure law, includes $1.2 billion this fiscal year...
Manifest 2023: Automation and Electrification Key to a More Sustainable Future for Logistics
Electrification, automation and digitization were at the heart of discussions at the Manifest logistics conference on Tuesday. Now in its second year, the event drew more than 3,000 attendees including tech startups, third-party logistics providers (3PLs) and brand executives to Las Vegas to discuss the industry’s advancements and pain points. After nearly three years of supply chain disruptions, logistics has become both the sector to watch and many organizations’ biggest ongoing headache. But across panels and presentations, the focus centered on cementing a more sustainable and tech-driven future for logistics and the companies that depend on it. At a panel discussion on fleet...
electrek.co
Enphase (ENPH) introduces bi-directional EV charging for an all-in-one solar home energy system
Enphase Energy (ENPH), the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced Thursday its latest innovation – a bi-directional EV charger. The technology allows EVs to power your home during an outage or support the grid during peak demand. The best part is that it establishes...
TechCrunch
A big CES 2023 trend: all battery power, everywhere, all the time.
The smallest portable power stations usually come with a few 110v sockets and some USB sockets, and maybe a 12V car cigarette lighter port for small peripherals. From there, it can get pretty advanced; solid-state batteries, 240V power, wireless charging ports, the ability to plug in additional batteries and the option to be powered from a number of power sources, including mains power, solar, car chargers, and even the high-end rapid chargers designed for electric vehicles.
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
traveltomorrow.com
Green hydrogen market is poised to grow 47% by 2033
The global green hydrogen market was valued at US$2,018 million in 2022 and is projected to grow 47% by 2033. The increasing demand for clean and renewable energy sources, along with government incentives and policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, are driving the growth of the green hydrogen market. Market research Visiongain published a new report assessing the development of green hydrogen over the coming decade. Green hydrogen, also known as renewable hydrogen, is produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. This process results in zero emissions, making it a clean and sustainable energy source.
