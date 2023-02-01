ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piketon, OH

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Worthington Christian engulfs Gahanna Columbus Academy in point barrage

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Worthington Christian's performance in a 67-33 destruction of Gahanna Columbus Academy at Gahanna Columbus Academy on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Worthington...
GAHANNA, OH
richlandsource.com

Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica

Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
UTICA, OH
richlandsource.com

Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine

Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

McArthur Vinton County dances past The Plains Athens

Riding a wave of production, McArthur Vinton County surfed over The Plains Athens 58-48 in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. McArthur Vinton County opened with a 15-11 advantage over The Plains Athens through the first quarter.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown trips Pataskala Watkins Memorial in tenacious tussle

Johnstown finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Hebron Lakewood . For results, click here. Johnstown took on Newark Licking Valley on January 24 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For more, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt

Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Rossford thumps Pemberville Eastwood in punishing decision

Rossford controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-30 win against Pemberville Eastwood on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Rossford squared off with February 1, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ROSSFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Swanton ends the party for Oregon Clay

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Swanton prevailed over Oregon Clay 57-42 at Swanton High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Swanton drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
SWANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate

Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
BATAVIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley

Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
NEWARK, OH
WSAZ

Local HS players moving on to college

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.
HUNTINGTON, WV
richlandsource.com

Wheelersburg mauls Oak Hill in strong effort

Wheelersburg scored early and often to roll over Oak Hill 64-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Wheelersburg and Oak Hill faced off on February 1, 2022 at Oak Hill High School. For more, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Top Columbus City League basketball teams face off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two boys basketball teams with the best record in the Columbus City League face off Friday night when Africentric hosts South as the Nubians look to finish with a perfect conference record for the first time in school history. Africentric has already clinched a spot in the CCL title game […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown Northridge earns solid win over Granville

Johnstown Northridge knocked off Granville 44-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Granville and Johnstown Northridge played in a 39-36 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
JOHNSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy