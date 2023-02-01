Read full article on original website
Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Worthington Christian engulfs Gahanna Columbus Academy in point barrage
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Worthington Christian's performance in a 67-33 destruction of Gahanna Columbus Academy at Gahanna Columbus Academy on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Worthington...
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica
Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
Plain City Jonathan Alder explodes past Bellefontaine
Plain City Jonathan Alder painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bellefontaine's defense for a 63-38 win at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine faced off on January 28,...
McArthur Vinton County dances past The Plains Athens
Riding a wave of production, McArthur Vinton County surfed over The Plains Athens 58-48 in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. McArthur Vinton County opened with a 15-11 advantage over The Plains Athens through the first quarter.
Johnstown trips Pataskala Watkins Memorial in tenacious tussle
Johnstown finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Hebron Lakewood . For results, click here. Johnstown took on Newark Licking Valley on January 24 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For more, click here.
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt
Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
Rossford thumps Pemberville Eastwood in punishing decision
Rossford controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-30 win against Pemberville Eastwood on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Rossford squared off with February 1, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Swanton ends the party for Oregon Clay
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Swanton prevailed over Oregon Clay 57-42 at Swanton High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Swanton drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
Batavia Clermont Northeastern pushes over Bethel-Tate
Batavia Clermont Northeastern charged Bethel-Tate and collected a 46-34 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate faced off on December 14, 2021 at Bethel-Tate High School. For more, click here.
Heath rides the rough off Newark Licking Valley
Heath trucked Newark Licking Valley on the road to a 44-31 victory on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Heath and Newark Licking Valley faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heath High School. For more, click here.
Local HS players moving on to college
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.
Wheelersburg mauls Oak Hill in strong effort
Wheelersburg scored early and often to roll over Oak Hill 64-44 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Wheelersburg and Oak Hill faced off on February 1, 2022 at Oak Hill High School. For more, click here.
Top Columbus City League basketball teams face off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two boys basketball teams with the best record in the Columbus City League face off Friday night when Africentric hosts South as the Nubians look to finish with a perfect conference record for the first time in school history. Africentric has already clinched a spot in the CCL title game […]
Johnstown Northridge earns solid win over Granville
Johnstown Northridge knocked off Granville 44-34 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Granville and Johnstown Northridge played in a 39-36 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
McDermott Northwest delivers heart-wrenching defeat to South Webster
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win McDermott Northwest chalked up in tripping South Webster 57-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, South Webster and McDermott Northwest squared off with February 1, 2022 at McDermott Northwest High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Just a bit better: Pandora-Gilboa slips past Columbus Grove
Pandora-Gilboa eventually plied victory away from Columbus Grove 46-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Grove and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 40-37 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Too close for comfort: West Jefferson strains past North Lewisburg Triad
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that West Jefferson passed in a 53-50 victory at North Lewisburg Triad's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 55-51 game on December 10, 2021. For more, click here.
Jackson works extra shift to take care of Pomeroy Meigs in OT classic
Jackson topped Pomeroy Meigs in a 39-37 overtime thriller at Pomeroy Meigs High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Jackson and Pomeroy Meigs played in a 60-42 game on February 3, 2021. For results, click here.
