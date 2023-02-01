ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

wbiw.com

BNL answers the challenge to conquer Jennings in tough sectional opener

BEDFORD – The challenge was issued. Jennings County absorbed the first blow, threw every defensive design in the repertoire at the defending champion, and clawed within a single possession late in the third quarter. Nervous? Sweaty palms? Tight throat? That would have been the time. Challenged accepted. When big...
BEDFORD, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1075thefan.com

Fife: Breaks Down IU’s Loss To Maryland, Showdown With Purdue

The Indiana Hoosiers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night as they fell to Maryland 66-55. It was an ugly game all around but was magnified by the fact that the next opponent on the schedule is none other than the arch-rival Purdue Boilermakers, the top-ranked Boilermakers at that.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WEST HARRISON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU has a lot to clean up after its performance at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Indiana played a messy game against Maryland. The Hoosiers weren’t perfect during their five-game winning streak, only playing to their full potential on both ends, simultaneously, in spurts. But IU was finding ways to win games. That was not the case Tuesday. The Hoosiers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Weather Advisory for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 31, 8:00 AM EST https://t.co/C1ZETIe5lD https://t.co/cBlSOi5Khl. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow...
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

CFD firefighter retires after serving nearly three decades

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of firefighter Glenn “Skeeter” Martin, a 29-year veteran of the department. He joined the CFD team in 1994. Martin is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician. Firefighter Martin retires from his current...
COLUMBUS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Columbus man killed in fall from cliff

A Columbus family is trying to raise funds to bring home Edgar Garay from Puerto Rico. Garay, 27, originaly from Puerto Rico, was attempting to shoot a TikTok video when he fell 70 feet from a cliff at the lighthouse at Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico. The U.S. Coast Guard...
COLUMBUS, IN

