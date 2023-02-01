Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
BNL answers the challenge to conquer Jennings in tough sectional opener
BEDFORD – The challenge was issued. Jennings County absorbed the first blow, threw every defensive design in the repertoire at the defending champion, and clawed within a single possession late in the third quarter. Nervous? Sweaty palms? Tight throat? That would have been the time. Challenged accepted. When big...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Dane Fife discusses IU vs. Purdue matchup, defending TJD and Edey
Listen as former IU player and assistant coach Dane Fife joined the Kevin & Query Show on The Fan in Indianapolis in advance of Indiana’s matchup with Purdue on Saturday. As a long-time assistant in the Big Ten, few know both of these teams and their coaches better than Fife.
Jack's Take: Three Concerns For Indiana Against Purdue After Midweek Games
Indiana lost at Maryland on Tuesday and Purdue protected home court on Wednesday against Penn State, setting up Saturday's rivalry game at Assembly Hall. I was at Mackey Arena on Wednesday, and here are some quick thoughts and concerns for the Hoosiers prior to their matchup against the nation's No. 1 team.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
1075thefan.com
Fife: Breaks Down IU’s Loss To Maryland, Showdown With Purdue
The Indiana Hoosiers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night as they fell to Maryland 66-55. It was an ugly game all around but was magnified by the fact that the next opponent on the schedule is none other than the arch-rival Purdue Boilermakers, the top-ranked Boilermakers at that.
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU has a lot to clean up after its performance at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Indiana played a messy game against Maryland. The Hoosiers weren’t perfect during their five-game winning streak, only playing to their full potential on both ends, simultaneously, in spurts. But IU was finding ways to win games. That was not the case Tuesday. The Hoosiers...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
The best bars for singles in Indianapolis, IN
We get it — meeting new people can be hard. Here are some of the best bars for those who are single and 30+.
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
WISH-TV
3 Indianapolis men arrested for night hunting from Sullivan Co. roadway
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three men Indianapolis men accused of illegally shooting and killing a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Ro Hmung Lian, 32; and Hrang Lian, 30, face multiple misdemeanor charges, including the illegal taking of a white-tailed...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Weather Advisory for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 31, 8:00 AM EST https://t.co/C1ZETIe5lD https://t.co/cBlSOi5Khl. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow...
korncountry.com
North Vernon man arrested for bringing gun into elementary school
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An adult who brought a loaded gun into North Vernon Elementary School on Thursday was taken into custody. The arrest is the latest in a series of recent incidents at Jennings County Schools. Eric E. Smith, 47, of North Vernon, entered the main office of...
korncountry.com
CFD firefighter retires after serving nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of firefighter Glenn “Skeeter” Martin, a 29-year veteran of the department. He joined the CFD team in 1994. Martin is a certified Emergency Medical Technician and Hazardous Materials Technician. Firefighter Martin retires from his current...
shelbycountypost.com
Columbus man killed in fall from cliff
A Columbus family is trying to raise funds to bring home Edgar Garay from Puerto Rico. Garay, 27, originaly from Puerto Rico, was attempting to shoot a TikTok video when he fell 70 feet from a cliff at the lighthouse at Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico. The U.S. Coast Guard...
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
